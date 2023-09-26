Firebrand Recording Studio Is Hosting a Massive Moving Sale

Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 12:32 pm

click to enlarge All of this (okay, maybe some of this) could be yours - courtesy Firebrand Recording
courtesy Firebrand Recording
All of this (okay, maybe some of this) could be yours

After eighteen years in Maryland Heights, Firebrand Recording (11708 Lackland Industrial Drive, Maryland Heights; firebrandrecording.com) is moving to Brentwood, and that means that you can score some great deals.

Frequently voted the Best Recording Studio in St. Louis, Firebrand is streamlining its stash of professional equipment in advance of the move.

Music and audio nerds will race to this sale to get great deals on high-end microphones, amplifiers, instruments and other essential studio gear including cables and racks.

The sale kicks off on Saturday, October 7, at noon. See the Facebook event page for more information.
