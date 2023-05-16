Fox News Says One Sane Thing, Praises 100 gecs

Fox News finally said something that made some damn sense.
Greg Gutfeld, a co-host of the conservative news channel's The Five talk show, hyped up the St. Louis-duo 100 gecs, calling them "probably the best new band" and described them as "The Beach Boys meets Zappa."
Gutfeld's comments have since confused anyone even remotely aware of 100 gecs. Made up of Dylan Brady and Laura Les, 100 gecs is a hyperpop duo from St. Louis County known for their erratic, off-the-wall music.
It's not that Gutfeld's liking of 100 gecs is tasteless — they're hyperpop trailblazers and deserving of praise. What makes it surprising is that anyone on Fox News has any taste at all.
TELL ME WHY DUMBEST GIRL ALIVE WAS JUST ON FOX NEWS #100gecs pic.twitter.com/Dz0XkT2btg— Mido Chinchilla ➡️ Weezerland (@floofchinchilla) April 10, 2023
Plus, a deeply conservative channel endorsing an LGBTQ+ band just compounds the confusion. Les is a trans woman and publicly criticized Missouri's anti-trans legislation at a gecs concert in St. Louis last month.
Imagine being 70 years old, searching up a band because your favorite news anchor recommended them and this is the first thing you see https://t.co/x2ty3IrI4V pic.twitter.com/5R6ZIpqm7K— Mike (@ProgPro) May 13, 2023
In a way, Brady and Les called it in one of their newest songs, "Most Wanted Person in the United States." In it, Les sings, "You can see me on the news, and I'm laughing."
Fox News has also played 100 gecs songs during broadcasts, including "Most Wanted Person in the United States," at least three times now.
Which leads us to two conclusions... Either Fox News doesn't do its research, or maybe, just maybe, Fox News is woke now?
