Good 4 U (and Us Too): Olivia Rodrigo Is Coming to St. Louis

The singer-songwriter and former Disney star will grace St. Louis with her presence at the Enterprise Center on March 12. Eager fans will have to register for spots ahead of tickets going on sale.
Rodrigo burst into mainstream fame with her break-out single "drivers license" in 2021, a piano-laden ballad chronicling the pain of a recent break-up. The single preceded Gen Z's defining break-up record, SOUR.
The 20-year-old artist came back this month with with her second album, GUTS, a collection of "bratty rocker-chick anthems and soul-searching ballads that could slot into the soundtrack of any classic high school flick," according to a review by Pitchfork. And even the uninitiated would undoubtedly recognize the scream-pitch vocals of Rodrigo's "good 4 u," a musical middle finger to an ex who moved on quicker than she did.
Overall, Rodrigo is best known for plucking the heart strings of listeners thanks to lyrics with insight seemingly beyond her age. But lately, Rodrigo's also been making headlines for her alleged beef with Taylor Swift. Both have denied any feud, and there's certainly no harm in a little drama conveniently occurring the day Rodrigo announces her tour dates.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed