Hazelwood Schools Apologizes for 'Inappropriate' Sexyy Red Rally

Hazelwood School District officials are "disappointed" and "embarrassed" after an chaotic pep rally held at Hazelwood Central High School last fall led to a rising star local rapper getting escorted out of the school.The district invited rapper Sexyy Red, a St. Louis native, to perform at the high school along with other performers at a rally for the school's homecoming last October. The event didn't garner public attention until footage of it surfaced online a few weeks ago, causing some to criticize both the district and Sexyy Red.The footage showed students swarming the rapper, who's known for her lewd lyrics and hit son "Pound Town." She swaggered into the school's gym by flicking off students. Other footage later found by theshowed students dancing to music and rapping along to songs for about 20 minutes before Sexyy Red entered the gym. She was escorted out before ever having the chance to perform.The event was so wild and inappropriate, one former staffer said, that it was part of the reason they decided to retire.Despite repeated requests for comment, the Hazelwood School District stayed quiet until a spokesperson sent thea statement on Friday. It reads:."Sexyy Red addressed concerns in a tweet on July 16. It was all for the good of the kids, she explained."Y'all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff," the artist wrote.In one video of the rally posted to YouTube, local DJ RonGotti laughed after the rally and accurately predicted what could happen next."They probably ain't gonna let us come back, but it's ok though!" he said.