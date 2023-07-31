RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Hazelwood Schools Apologizes for 'Inappropriate' Sexyy Red Rally

A pep rally featuring the up-and-coming rapper should never have happened, the district says

By on Mon, Jul 31, 2023 at 6:56 am

click to enlarge Sexyy Red.
Screengrab via YouTube
St. Louis-native Sexyy Red has collaborated with Nikki Minaj and may soon have a song with Drake.
Hazelwood School District officials are "disappointed" and "embarrassed" after an chaotic pep rally held at Hazelwood Central High School last fall led to a rising star local rapper getting escorted out of the school.

The district invited rapper Sexyy Red, a St. Louis native, to perform at the high school along with other performers at a rally for the school's homecoming last October. The event didn't garner public attention until footage of it surfaced online a few weeks ago, causing some to criticize both the district and Sexyy Red.
Sexyy Red.

The footage showed students swarming the rapper, who's known for her lewd lyrics and hit son "Pound Town." She swaggered into the school's gym by flicking off students. Other footage later found by the RFT showed students dancing to music and rapping along to songs for about 20 minutes before Sexyy Red entered the gym. She was escorted out before ever having the chance to perform.

The event was so wild and inappropriate, one former staffer said, that it was part of the reason they decided to retire.

Despite repeated requests for comment, the Hazelwood School District stayed quiet until a spokesperson sent the RFT a statement on Friday. It reads:

"The events that took place at a pep rally last October do not represent the culture of high expectations and excellence that we hold for our district, and they are not appropriate for any of our schools.

Individuals who sanctioned these activities have been addressed, and the district acknowledges that we are responsible for anyone allowing this to occur in our schools. This event should not have occurred, and those responsible are being held accountable.

The district is taking measures to assure that this type of inappropriate activity does not ever occur in any of our schools again. We are disappointed and embarrassed, and we apologize to our students, staff and community for this poor display."

Sexyy Red addressed concerns in a tweet on July 16. It was all for the good of the kids, she explained. 
"Y'all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff," the artist wrote.

In one video of the rally posted to YouTube, local DJ RonGotti laughed after the rally and accurately predicted what could happen next.

"They probably ain't gonna let us come back, but it's ok though!" he said.
Sexyy Red.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
