Hip-Hop Exhibit Opens Saturday at the St. Louis Art Museum

Its exhibit The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century looks at the history of hip-hop worldwide, and includes paintings from artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mark Bradford, Julie Mehretu, Carrie Mae Weems and more; fashion from Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton collection and streetwear brand Cross Colours; and plenty of other “music ephemera,” as it’s described in promotional materials.
The exhibit opens at noon on Saturday, August 19, with the SLAM Block Party, a free festival that will be held in SLAM’s parking and will feature performances by a bevy of St. Louis’ finest hip-hop artists, including Run the Jewels DJ Trackstar, who will be joined by the likes of Rockwell Knuckles, Daemon & T-Dubb-O; Preacher in the Trap, a collaboration between Blvck Spvde and Tef Poe; the Beat Street DJs and many more.
Additional attractions will include graffiti demos, food trucks, dance battles and a school supply drive. Attendance is free. Visit slam.org/event/slam-block-party for more details.
