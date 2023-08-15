Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Hip-Hop Exhibit Opens Saturday at the St. Louis Art Museum

See major paintings and learn about emceeing, DJing, breakdancing and graffiti and more

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 12:08 pm

click to enlarge As part of the Five Pillars of Hip Hop community collaborations, St. Louis ArtWorks is hosting a 13-week graffiti mural residency. - Courtesy St. Louis Art Museum
Courtesy St. Louis Art Museum
As part of the Five Pillars of Hip Hop community collaborations, St. Louis ArtWorks is hosting a 13-week graffiti mural residency.
Hip-hop celebrates half a century in existence this year, and the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072) is joining the celebration with an entire exhibit based on the emceeing, DJing, breakdancing and graffiti that make up the pillars of hip-hop.

Its exhibit The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century looks at the history of hip-hop worldwide, and includes paintings from artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mark Bradford, Julie Mehretu, Carrie Mae Weems and more; fashion from Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton collection and streetwear brand Cross Colours; and plenty of other “music ephemera,” as it’s described in promotional materials.

The exhibit opens at noon on Saturday, August 19, with the SLAM Block Party, a free festival that will be held in SLAM’s parking and will feature performances by a bevy of St. Louis’ finest hip-hop artists, including Run the Jewels DJ Trackstar, who will be joined by the likes of Rockwell Knuckles, Daemon & T-Dubb-O; Preacher in the Trap, a collaboration between Blvck Spvde and Tef Poe; the Beat Street DJs and many more.

Additional attractions will include graffiti demos, food trucks, dance battles and a school supply drive. Attendance is free. Visit slam.org/event/slam-block-party for more details.

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
