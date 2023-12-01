How Funky Butt Brass Band Became the Biggest Thing in St. Louis

click to enlarge ERIC NEMENS The Funky Butt Brass Band has a huge following in St. Louis and is garnering big audiences in places such as Kansas City as well.

The members of the Funky Butt Brass Band are drinking whiskey at a table in the back of a south city dive bar. As soon as I arrive, trumpeter Adam Hucke hops up to order a little Tennessee mouthwash for me, too.

With five members of the band on hand — Hucke, trombonist Aaron Chandler, drummer Ron Sikes, sousaphonist Cody Henry and guitarist Jim Peters, with only saxophonist Bryan Fritz missing — I mention that this might be my biggest interview to date, as in, largest number of people at once. The Funky Butt boys pounce, with a round-table joke frenzy that seizes on "biggest" to mean everything from the band's celebrity stature to the group's collective dad-bod girth to the sizes of their sexual endowments.

Such boisterous banter is indicative of the lively camaraderie and spirit that, along with mountains of musical talent, have made the Funky Butt Brass Band one of the top draws in St. Louis and its individual members among the busiest musicians in town. The band is currently preparing for this year's Brasstravaganza, the annual Christmas bash they have been throwing since 2008. This year's edition takes place December 15 and 16, and will again feature two evening performances and a kids' matinee.

The band dates back to 2004. At the time, Sikes, a public school band director by day, was a member of Gumbohead, a local outfit that mixed up zydeco, funk and blues into spicy Louisiana dance music, ideal for crawfish boils and the beads-and-boobs scene. The idea for the Funky Butt Brass Band grew out of requests for Gumbohead to play in the "second line" tradition, referring to brass band parades where the second line is made up of people who revel and dance to the march-style rhythms and strutting brass boogie, like a traveling block party.

"Because there really weren't any other bands in St. Louis doing New Orleans music, anytime they wanted second line stuff, they'd come to [Gumbohead]," Sikes remembers. Seeing a place for a straight-ahead brass band in the mold of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and the Rebirth Brass Band, Sikes recruited the original Funky Butt lineup of Chandler, Hucke, Gumbohead saxophonist Ben Reece, sousaphonist Matt Brinkman and guitarist Tim Halpin.

When it came to finding a name, the band leaned on New Orleans history, which is steeped in Funky Butt references, from the legendary Funky Butt Hall to cornet player Buddy Bolden's signature song, "Funky Butt Blues." The topic of the band's name once again sets off a lightning round of jocular banter. "I remember I used to have real problems with butt words," Hucke says. "He's worked through it," Sikes shoots back.

Things clicked right away. Members of the newly formed Funky Butt would bust out Bonerama covers in rehearsal and realize they had a special chemistry that brought something new and unique to the music. Part of that formula was in having players who come from diverse traditions — jazz, rock, funk, classical, blues, Cajun — that create a fresh musical alchemy out of familiar sounds.

Music lovers were all in. Cardinals fans would spill into Broadway Oyster Bar after games to dance to Funky Butt's horn-drunk swing and punch. The band soon learned that hijinks tend to follow brass bands around. "We did a second line for a wedding at the Ritz that was aborted by a fire alarm," Chandler recalls. "They emptied the entire hotel, and we started playing outside amid all the police and firetruck lights." Indeed, the ability to pump out unplugged revelry anywhere at any time has created a long list of mirthful memories. "We have saved some gigs during blackouts and power outages," Hucke says. "A brass band is a handy thing to have."

St. Louis proved to be a fertile market, as Funky Butt typically plays around 100 shows every year, peaking with Brasstravaganza and, of course, Mardi Gras week. "One year, we did four Mardi Gras gigs in one day," Sikes remembers. It's a pace that is both exhilarating and exhausting, as the Funky Buttsters are all now family men with full-time day jobs. Plus, each member stays head-spinningly busy with side projects and cameo appearances; hit a Sean Canan's Voodoo Players or a Playadors show, and you're likely to see a Funky Butt player or three on stage.

"For everyone, it's an insane amount of juggling," says Peters, who took over guitar duties for Funky Butt three years ago. Peters is familiar to St. Louis rock fans as one of the scene's most versatile and tasteful guitarists, a veteran of the Javier Mendoza Band, Sleepy Rubies, Street Fighting Band, Celebration Day and more.

Other lineup changes brought Fritz and Henry on board.

"Cody doesn't miss," Hucke says of Henry's virtuosity on the sousaphone. "Aaron and Bryan and I play horn lines. Cody's playing bass lines for four minutes or however long the song is, and he never misses a note. We know the best bass players in town, and when they come to see us, they're, like, 'Cody's a badass bass player!'"

Like the others, Henry writes original songs for Funky Butt.

"I hear something in my head and try to develop it," Henry says of his writing process. "I am a trombone player originally, but when I learned the tuba, I started writing songs based on a bass line. I bring it to rehearsal, and let that process elevate the tune."

The band has accumulated a ton of such original material, mixed with their singular interpretations of covers, as heard on 2009's Cut the Body Loose, 2014's Sugar Sugar Whomp Whomp and 2020's Onward, as well as a collection of their Christmas favorites, 2017's A Funky Butt Family Christmas.

After being the only brass-band game in town for years, Funky Butt now has some company in the Red and Black Brass Band and the Saint Boogie Brass Band. They've welcomed the groups and have collaborated with both for the last two years in Cherokee Street's Brass Band Blowout. "I love it," Chandler says. "They're all fantastic to work with."

However, with its electric guitar and full drum kit setup, the Funky Butt crew does distinguish themselves from the other brassers as bringing a more rock-oriented show. After all, these guys know they're playing in KSHE country, so you can expect pivots from New Orleans jazz to rock & roll at any moment, pulling out everything from Prince to the Who to Peter Gabriel.

In fact, the band has recorded four new rock covers set for release soon: Van Halen's "Finish What Ya Started," Terence Trent D'Arby's "Wishing Well," ELO's "Don't Bring Me Down" and Albert Collins' "Travelin' South." Still, they mold popular songs into their own image. For instance, with the Van Halen cover, Peters says, "We tried it like it is on the record, and it just wasn't moving anybody. Then we tried it with a second line groove, and the whole song just fell into place. Now, it's become a prominent song in our setlist."

They have no shortage of tools to rock out. Hucke and Chandler are both soul-shouting vocalists, with a go-for-broke style that also translates to their horn solos, on which they (and Fritz) often blow with such brain-vessel-bursting force that they put the "ouch" in embouchure. "We're not playing with jazz groups," Hucke says of the band's thrill-a-second soloing style. "We're playing with people like Jimmy Griffin on guitar. He's not turning down, so you gotta bring the heat."

This year's Brasstravaganza continues a Christmas tradition of two evening performances and a children's matinee that for 10 years was held at Off Broadway before jumping to Delmar Hall in recent times. The boys are even taking the show on the road this year, with Brasstravaganza events in both Kansas City and Omaha.

For the hometown edition, the band will have plenty of special guests on hand, including guest vocalists Steve Ewing, Emily Wallace, Javier Mendoza and more. Longtime collaborator Dave Grelle will be back on keys, and, for the first time, fiddler extraordinaire Allie Kral, formerly of Yonder Mountain String Band, will join in the festivities.

According to Peters, who has contributed a new original Christmas song, "Live It Like It's Christmas," "It takes a special group of players with the right chemistry for this stuff to happen. It has to be battle tested. This kind of teamwork is really special. This band can play anything."

And with even more original songs set to be recorded, more traditions to continue, more memories to make, 2024 looks to be another big year for the band — maybe even, like my group interview, the biggest.

"Funky Butt is a machine that you can't stop," Chandler says. "If we tried to stop it, we couldn't."



