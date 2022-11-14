It's About Damn Time: Lizzo Is Headed Back to St. Louis

Everyone’s favorite classically trained flautist is headed back to St. Louis on April 25, 2023.
That’s right, Lizzo is coming to town and she’s bringing her jubilant stage show with her. She was here for a pre-pandemic show at the Pageant in 2019 (about 400 years ago or so) that was a sold-out, sweaty good time.
Lizzo’s shows are known for offering fun, inclusive, body-positive entertainment to the masses, and this time her tour is going to fill up the Enterprise Center with an even bigger version of that same unapologetic dance-party vibe.
.@lizzo is bringing #TheSpecialTour 2022 to Enterprise Center on April 25! Tickets on sale this Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at https://t.co/2QiCsCYQ85 🔥 pic.twitter.com/spiL44VVLj— Enterprise Center (@Enterprise_Cntr) November 14, 2022
Tickets to “The Special 2our” go on sale this Friday, November 18, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $36.50 and reach $126.50, so get yours early if you don’t want to have to pay a hefty fee later from the scalpers.
Visit the Ticketmaster event page for more information.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter