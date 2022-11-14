It's About Damn Time: Lizzo Is Headed Back to St. Louis

You're gonna need, like, two shots in your cup for this show.

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 12:31 pm

click to enlarge Lizzo knows how to start the party. - @library-of-congress-life / Flickr
@library-of-congress-life / Flickr
Lizzo knows how to start the party.

Everyone’s favorite classically trained flautist is headed back to St. Louis on April 25, 2023.

That’s right, Lizzo is coming to town and she’s bringing her jubilant stage show with her. She was here for a pre-pandemic show at the Pageant in 2019 (about 400 years ago or so) that was a sold-out, sweaty good time.

Lizzo’s shows are known for offering fun, inclusive, body-positive entertainment to the masses, and this time her tour is going to fill up the Enterprise Center with an even bigger version of that same unapologetic dance-party vibe.


Tickets to “The Special 2our” go on sale this Friday, November 18, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $36.50 and reach $126.50, so get yours early if you don’t want to have to pay a hefty fee later from the scalpers.

Visit the Ticketmaster event page for more information.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A St. Louis Family Randomly Had Bruce Springsteen Over for Late-Night Eggs

By Sarah Fenske

Bruce Springsteen has a friend in St. Louis.

St. Louis' Summoning the Lich Brings "Pulverizing Death Metal" to Pop's Saturday

By David Von Nordheim

Summoning the Lich.

R.I.P. Dave Werner, One of St. Louis' Best Songwriters

By John Krane

Dave Werner (center, with his band the Chimps), is remembered for his brutal honesty and care for his art, family and friends.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 10 to 16

By Daniel Hill and Joseph Hess

Duma will perform at the Sinkhole on Thursday.

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us