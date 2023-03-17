It's Finally Right Time, Right Place for St. Louis Soul Singer Brian Owens

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Brian Owens (left) always wanted to be a concert musician.

Brian Owens has often found himself in the right place at the wrong time.

Set to sing in the Air Force, he was in a military processing center waiting to be flown to San Antonio to begin basic training. The date: September 11, 2001. Suddenly, Owens heard doors slamming all around him, and officers announced that the country was under attack. They ordered Owens to go home and await instruction.

On February 1, 2003, Owens was on the viewing platform at Kennedy Space Center waiting for the Space Shuttle Columbia to land. The timer counted down to zero with no shuttle in sight. Something was seriously wrong: Shuttles land on time. A space commander put Owens and his group on a bus and broke the news to them that the Columbia and her astronauts were lost.

For Owens, those fateful stories serve as analogies to his career as a singer. Time after time, the singer has tasted promising opportunities only to experience disappointing letdowns.

The frustration is understandable. One would be hard-pressed to find a better singer than Brian Owens. With his pure tone, crystalline range, limitless versatility, tasteful blend of flash and restraint, and encyclopedic knowledge of soul history, Owens is a singer's singer and a mesmerizingly charismatic performer. He's also handsome as hell and possesses an impeccable sartorial style.

Yet, he has no shortage of professional near misses.

As a high schooler in Belleville, Illinois, Owens was a member of the elite Grammy Jazz Choir in Chicago. But despite being the choir's main soloist, he was passed over — he thought nepotistically — to sing at the Grammy Awards.

In college, the brushes with fame kept coming. A standout in Millikin University's vocal ensemble, Owens sang with Miss America on ABC's Good Morning America. Later, he was featured on the Wayne Brady Show.

One of four artists selected for a weeklong masterclass at Carnegie Hall with Grammy-winning jazz singer Dianne Reeves, Owens sang "God Bless America" during the seventh-inning stretch of game 1 of the World Series to a television audience of 15 million.

Despite the exposure, a big breakthrough eluded him.

While overseas with his Air National Guard pop combo, Sidewinder, in 2011, a video of the group performing Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" went viral, leading to appearances on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Entertainment Tonight and Fox & Friends. But since Angie Johnson (who later competed on The Voice) performed the lead vocals, this hit also wasn't the break Owens needed.

Feeling disillusioned, Owens was ready to walk away from performing. "In 2011, I was done," he says. "I had two kids and one on the way. My priorities were shifting. I literally told everybody I was done with the music business."

His professional focus shifted to education as he took charge of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's In Unison program, providing mentorship and college assistance to kids and young adults.

But then Owens signed a record deal with Missouri-based label Destin 2b1 and released two solo albums of soul originals, 2012's Moods & Messages and 2014's Preach, a Japan-only release.

His profile finally started to grow. In 2013, Owens and his father, Thomas Owens, recorded a duet of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" to support the charity Kids Rock Cancer. A black-and-white video of the father-and-son performance exploded across the internet. The clip is set to surpass 100 million views.

Then, after the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, where Owens has lived since 2006, he organized and headlined the Heal Ferguson Concert. The event caught the attention of Ferguson-native Michael McDonald, who invited Owens to open a 2015 show at the Sheldon. Owens later joined McDonald on an East Coast tour, joining the legend during encores on Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" and the Doobie Brothers' "Takin' It to the Streets."

Then, when Dianne Reeves canceled her 2017 SLSO Christmas concert, Brian stepped in to save the day with just three days' notice, performing everything in Reeves' key.

After so many high-profile showcases, Owens finally realized the purpose of those earlier letdowns.

"To teach me humility," Owens says. "To teach me that it isn't about me. It isn't about my career. It's about the stuff that really matters. It's not about how much money I make or how many awards I get or who knows me or who doesn't know me. It's about all these people whose lives I get to pour into."

Owens means raising his own children and also running Life Creative STL, the organization he started in 2016 to build community development through the arts. Life Creative empowers young people working across a wide range of artistic disciplines with financial, entrepreneurial, artistic and social support.

"The young people that I have developed who are super-talented live on my street," Owens says. "They can come over any time they need me. I'm literally here for them."

The drive to serve others runs in the family. Owens' father chose the Christian ministry over a professional singing career. The church is where Brian learned to sing, harmonizing with his father and brothers as soon as he could talk.

Even with his shift in focus to family and community, Owens kept singing — but on his own terms. "I didn't want to be a gigging artist. I wanted to be a concert artist," he says. To that end, he organized a concert series at the Sheldon featuring soul masters such as Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, Al Green, Otis Redding.

Owens and his band, Deacons of Soul, took The Marvin Gaye Experience on a national tour of performing arts centers in 2017. The jaunt was lucrative enough to fund his non-profit and to pay for Owens' next albums, released on his own record label, Ada Cole. Soul of Ferguson was dedicated to Owens' troubled hometown and included "For You," a duet with Michael McDonald.

"The album is about how people are still hurting in Ferguson but people still fall in love in Ferguson," Owens says.

Then came a project that Owens sees as a major breakthrough. Building on the master series of soul legends, he decided to throw a curveball: a tribute to Johnny Cash. The Cash show received an instant reaction, not the least for Owens' transformation of Cash classics into his own style.

"With Marvin, I wanted people to come to the show and hear Marvin," he says. "But with Cash, I sang it like me."

He took the project into studios in Nashville and Lexington, Kentucky, and produced an album, Soul of Cash. "The Cash record [set] me up to now move into the genre that is really more definitive to who I am holistically," Owens says. "I'm more Americana Soul than I am jazz."

Since then, Owens has found kindred musical spirits in roots-rock band the Mighty Pines, and he collaborated on the inaugural Pines Fest with them last year, serving as the artist-in-residence on duets with the Pines, River Kittens and others.

Next he developed a show named Soul in My Country featuring three genre-blending Black artists: Owens, country hitmaker Rissi Palmer and jazz-pop singer-songwriter Malena Smith. The show previews in New York this month.

He also has a record planned to capture his new sound and one with his father. Duets with Dad will feature the father and son blending voices on classics such as "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Try a Little Tenderness." A docu-series to capture the making of the album is in the works.

Owens feels like he is finding a sweet spot in his journey and a career that is in service of the broader St. Louis arts community: facilitating the Life Creative STL ecosystem, staging monthly concerts as the musical director for the World Chess Hall of Fame and serving as ambassador for Music at the Intersection.

It promises to be an exciting new era for Owens.

"I know who I am musically, and I know who I am spiritually," he says. "I feel like right now — now, at this moment — I am just at the beginning."