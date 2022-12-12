Janet Jackson Announces St. Louis Tour Stop

The "Together Again" tour will bring Jackson and rapper Ludacris to Enterprise Center

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 2:15 pm

click to enlarge PRESTON MENESES
PRESTON MENESES
Janet Jackson will be coming to St. Louis on April 30.

There are superstars, and then there's Janet Jackson.

The global icon took to social media to announce a new North American tour kicking off in the spring, with a stop in St. Louis.

The "Together Again" tour is Jackson's first in four years and celebrates several milestones for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Jackson will be celebrating her 50th year in show business, plus the 30th anniversary of her album janet and the 25th anniversary of her album The Velvet Rope.

Jackson isn't coming alone. Rapper Ludacris will be joining the "Rhythm Nation" singer on tour.

The Together Again tour will stop in St. Louis on April 30 at Little Enterprise Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16, at 11 a.m. on livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.

This story originally appeared in our sister paper the Detroit Metro Times.

