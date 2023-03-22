Jason Isbell to Headline St. Louis’ Open Highway Music Festival

click to enlarge Courtesy All Eyes Media Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit join a talented lineup at Open Highway Music Festival.

The Open Highway Music Festival has finalized its headliner: Americana star Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will be the featured act.

With the band’s new album, Weathervanes, debuting on Friday, June 9, concert goers will be some of the first live listeners for the new songs during the Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, festival. The decorated singer and songwriter has won four Grammys throughout his career. Weathervanes is his first self-produced album.

Other featured guests include Blackberry Smoke, S. G. Goodman, The Heavy Heavy, and many more.

The genres featured in the lineup range from country to rock and roll to folk. The full gambit is represented at Open Highway.

Blackberry Smoke will be one of the line-up heavy hitters. The Atlanta-based band is the first independently released artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album charts in modern history. Musical duo The Heavy Heavy, hailing from the United Kingdom, will flex its rock and roll chops. The band’s brand new EP, Life and Life Only (expanded edition), is available on all streaming services now.

Tickets will be open for purchase starting Thursday, March 23, at openhighwaymusic.com. Weekend passes for general admission and pit passes start at $100 with seated passes starting at $120. Kids under 12 get free admission on day passes.



Food trucks will be available rain or shine. With plenty of acts to hear, food and drink, and good vibes to go around, Open Highway Music Festival has something for everyone. The good times will take place at Chesterfield Amphitheater (631 Veterans Place Drive).