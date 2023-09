click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ARTIST Paige Alyssa has a mid-day slot at Music at the Intersection this Sunday.

Paige Alyssa is a pop-music maven through and through, both as a lifelong fan and as a creator and innovator of the form. Alyssa, who uses non-gendered pronouns, takes their pop music very seriously, and their latest material, including the new single "Beneficial," embraces that sound with gusto.

The video for "Beneficial" features Alyssa in full hip-hop-style-bling-and-braggadocio mode, flexing on a white Jeep, smoking a blunt and showing off their bottom-teeth grill while a trio of female dancers writhes around them. Despite the bawdy machismo on display in the video and the tough R&B sound, Alyssa's melodic pop instincts and mellifluous vocals are unmistakable, making for unique sonic contrasts.

Those contrasts are key to understanding Alyssa as an artist. If you came to Alyssa's music for the first time through "Beneficial" and its decidedly pop-forward video, you might not realize that Alyssa is also one of the finest jazz singers in St. Louis. They studied jazz vocals at Webster University, graduating with honors in 2015, and led the Paige Alyssa Quintet on some of St. Louis' most prestigious stages, including a well-received show at Jazz St. Louis last year doing modern jazz versions of the Mary J. Blige catalog.

However, as far as Alyssa, 30, is concerned, it's a pop life, one they have been obsessed with since high school, when they reached back to classic artists before their time. "My trinity was Michael Jackson, Prince and Janet Jackson," Alyssa says. "My whole life was consumed with watching them, watching their bootlegs. I wanted to be Michael Jackson when I was in first grade."

Alyssa is telling me all of this over Zoom rather than in person thanks to a positive COVID-19 test, the virus picked up, they assume, at the recent Beyoncé concert at the Dome. Alyssa is an excellent elocutionist, even over a computer screen, and once they get going, they don't want to stop. Two of their great loves, in fact, are communication and pop music, so for the first several minutes of our talk, the conversation is exclusively about the Beyoncé show. "It's my seventh time seeing Beyoncé," Alyssa says. "I'm definitely a stan. It was a spiritual moment that I needed."

Alyssa's passion for music began in the Baptist church, where they started singing and playing drums at age nine, which they say "shaped me going into music school and to this day. A lot of the music I grew up on was contemporary gospel, and a lot of those sounds translated to '80s R&B, so when I first watched Purple Rain or heard [Janet Jackson's] 'Pleasure Principle,' it reminded me of the music I loved in church."

Alyssa grew up in both Richmond Heights and Florissant, attending McCluer North High School as a self-described "notorious band geek," playing drums in the pit orchestra and in the marching band. After graduating in 2011, they headed to Webster University, pivoting their focus from drumming to singing. Asked about the desire to sing, Alyssa returns to an earlier topic. "Honestly, it was Beyoncé," they say. "I saw her for the first time when I was 14, and I liked how much command she had of the stage. But it took me growing into myself to have the courage to say that I wanted to be a singer."

In school, Alyssa was immersed in serious jazz vocal training under teacher Debby Lennon. "She saw that passion in me and pushed very hard to get me to the point where I am today," Alyssa says. But even with such rigorous focus on jazz, Alyssa never lost sight of the ultimate goal of being a pop artist.

"I never had any intention of being a professional jazz singer," they say. "Jazz and standards are incredibly important. Without them we wouldn't have any of the contemporary music we have today. But even when I was in jazz classes, I tried to choose contemporary stuff because that's where I eventually wanted to land."

It didn't take long to stick that landing. In fact, Alyssa was writing dance-pop material while still in college, putting out their first EPs, forming Paige Alyssa and the Max to play '90s-influenced R&B and eventually recording a full-length debut, Who Is Paige Alyssa?, in 2018. That album, full of smooth, seductive electro-dance tunes like "Girl Crazy" and "The Plug," helped answer the very question posed in the title of the album: Paige Alyssa is a pop artist.

"I would still do jazz gigs, but this is how I want to be recognized," they say. "It's not like I don't love jazz. But if you come to a Paige Alyssa show, it's going to be not jazz at all."

That album gave Alyssa the confidence to relocate to LA in the fall of 2018 to make it as a pop star. "I was feeling myself. Like, 'I'm hot shit. I want to make the jump. Fuck it. Let's just do it.' I packed my car up and drove out. I really loved it. It was an eye-opening experience." However, Alyssa also says that LA came with an intensity that was destined to teach tough lessons. "I learned to stick to my own authentic self. There's a lot of folks out there who said, 'You should do this,' and it wasn't aligned with who I am as a person or what I want to do," they say. "Also, I have a lot of respect for LA because everyone is hustling out there, so I came back to St. Louis with this level of being able to hustle and create and push myself out to the world and be confident about it."

Opportunities to use that determination, however, hit a wall during a visit home in early 2020 when the first COVID-19 cases started to hit. Suddenly, LA was in the past, and Alyssa's career in pop music seemed hopelessly stalled. "I didn't know what the fuck to do. I was at the point where I was about to quit," Alyssa says. "It was the most challenging period of my life. I had to wrestle with my relationship with my art and my music."

Eventually, Alyssa reaffirmed their inherent passion and talent for music and found fresh motivation to make the kind of music that moves them. "You do this because you love it because it is a gift that has been given to you," they say. "And it's a gift that not everybody has, and you have to keep moving and keep tapping into yourself. I had to find my way back into falling in love with my art and myself, so I just started working on projects that make me feel good."

One of those projects was a homemade all-electronic house-music album, No Worries, that sounds, by design, like video game music. "That's my pandemic project," they say. "I'm a video game nerd. Everyone knows I'm a Sonic the Hedgehog fan. Some element of him is always with me." As a result, No Worries creates a 16-bit Sega-style soundscape in a series of one-minute tracks. Fittingly, the cover art features a digital design of Alyssa sitting in front of a TV playing Sonic 3 with their young self.

The first of Alyssa's vocal pop moves to emerge during the pandemic was an extended version of "What's the Move?" a terrific mid-tempo track hidden at the end of Who Is Paige Alyssa? "Beneficial" took Alyssa further into a more original, modern sound and away from the '90s influences that inform much of their earlier work. "I love New Jack Swing," they say. "I love the '90s, but I'm not SWV. I'm not Bobby Brown. It's not how I want to be perceived."

One thing that hasn't changed is Alyssa's inclination to write about their favorite topic: sex. Their songs frequently celebrate sensual pleasure, sometimes explicitly so. Typical lyrics include "I can make your wettest dreams come true" from "Slip and Slide" and "Why don't you take my hand and show me where it's supposed to go?" from "Beneficial."

"I like talking about joy and love and sex," Alyssa says. "I love how liberated Janet and Prince were with their gender personality and sex. People don't think twice about it when it's a guy or a woman writing about sex. As a queer masculine Black person, I should be able to write about that stuff too and just be fun and express joy."

"Beneficial" is the first track released on what will be Alyssa's next album, For What It's Worth, coming late this year or early 2024. And while the first single has a hedonistic, carnal dance vibe, Alyssa says some of the other material represents a different side, both lyrically and musically. "I wanted to start with 'Beneficial' this summer because it's fun, and it has the vibe," they say, "but I'm really proud of this new stuff because it's made me stretch out vocally and get deeper and write more vulnerably."

Alyssa promises to debut some of the new songs when they kick off the second day of Music at the Intersection at noon on Sunday, September 10. For that set, Alyssa is bringing a group of fantastic musicians, including Jeffrey Dhoruba Hill on drums, Luke Sailor on keys and Ian Lubar on guitar, along with show-track elements, the three dancers from the "Beneficial" video and other surprises Alyssa is not ready to disclose.

All told, the Music at the Intersection show and this moment in general feel like the pop-ecstasy breakout that Paige Alyssa has been dreaming about since they were a kid. "It's gonna be poppin'!" Alyssa says. "You all are going to see me in a light that you've never seen me in before."