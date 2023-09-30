KDHX Board Member Resigns

The DJ community is buzzing with rumors of another resignation

By on Sat, Sep 30, 2023 at 5:34 pm

click to enlarge KDHX at Grand Center
Jessica Rogen
KDHX's board of directors is at least one member shorter.
Just as KDHX leadership attempted to mollify a roiling community with an on-air Q&A, the nonprofit's board of directors saw at least one departure. Board member Matthew Vianello confirmed to the RFT by email today that he resigned from his position on Friday morning.

Vianello is an attorney with Jacobson Press P.C. in Clayton.

Online rumors also suggest that a second board member has resigned. The RFT has not yet been able confirm this but will update this story as more information comes in.

Vianello's resignation comes after a week of strife at the community radio station. Last Friday, Executive Director Kelly Wells and Board President Gary Pierson dismissed 10 volunteer DJs, bringing the count of programmers fired to 13 since the beginning of the year. Since then, the station has seen further departures as DJs announced their resignations, or strikes, on-air.

On Tuesday evening, a group of associate members, a special category of volunteer, voted out two KDHX board of directors members: Franc Flotron and Ray Finney. The associate members also voted on three potential new board members. It's yet to be seen if the group's efforts will be successful, but organizers have indicated their willingness to take the matter to court.

Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times.
