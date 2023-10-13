KDHX Critics Form New Association, Plan Litigation

Drea Stein has dropped her lawsuit, but a broader effort is in the works

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 4:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge KDHX at Grand Center.
Jessica Rogen
KDHX at Grand Center.
On the surface, it was a relatively quiet week for the conflict between KDHX management and unhappy current and former volunteer DJs. But station critics put some plans in motion — and are quietly preparing for their next line of action.

On Thursday, a group of volunteer DJs who’d been dismissed by the station or had chosen to resign or go on strike announced that they were forming a new nonprofit as an auxiliary to KDHX.

Called the League of Volunteer Enthusiasts of KDHX (or LOVE of KDHX), the new nonprofit would work “to ensure the volunteers of the station are formally recognized and that their contributions and efforts are properly heard and integrated into the ongoing operations of KDHX.”

Steve Pick, part of the group’s communications committee, says that an auxiliary organization exists as a support to the main organization and that he believes that filing with the state to become such a nonprofit should be relatively cut and dry.

“We stand for the values that KDHX has always embodied, which seem to be in remiss right now,” he says. “Which is why a lot of us are on strike. So we want to remind people of the good that volunteers can do for the community.”

Pick says the effort came after a unionization effort of the station’s associate members hit a snag this week. The group had previously submitted a National Labor Relations Board request to form a union on September 27. On October 10, the station refused to voluntarily recognize it, closing the measure for the moment.

Attorney Christopher Schwarz, one of those leading that push, says the associates can’t go further because of their volunteer status.

“We're trying to try to figure out if it's worth appealing to rejection,” he says, noting that there is precedent for the National Labor Relations Board to reject volunteer unions — but that some cases working their way through the court system might change the outlook.

In a board meeting in September, KDHX Board President Gary Pierson cast doubt on the ability of the group to form a collective bargaining agreement with the station and has since stated that the station would not recognize the new group. 

“It is patently false that this group represents all of our volunteers,” Board President Gary Pierson said in a statement issued to the RFT on October 12. “Unpaid volunteers who have used their platforms to encourage donors to no longer support the station hurt everyone in the St. Louis community. Conflating this situation with the labor movement is inaccurate and misguided. Sadly, these volunteers who love KDHX are organizing under a false pretense.”

Schwarz says that the union effort isn’t the top priority. Instead, the group is focused on seating three new board members, who were voted in at a meeting of associate members last month. So far, the station has had no response to that request.

“The board’s in flux,” he says, pointing to two recent resignations, which include Matt Vianello and Board Secretary Nelie McNeal, who confirmed her departure to the RFT today by LinkedIn message. “We're trying to present this to the board next week to see if they will accept them, but we probably won't know until the board meeting [in November].”

This week also saw fired DJ Andrea Stein drop her lawsuit against the station. Stein told the RFT this afternoon that she did so in order to allow a larger group of ousted DJs to file something collectively, though she did not have details on what that might look like yet.

“Why take one case on and then have 10 more on top of it?” she said. “Let's just go after it as a group. So that's what we're doing.”

Previously a judge denied Stein’s request for a temporary restraining order and referred her to an internal mediation process. She says that though the Conflict Resolution Center has accepted her request for mediation, she has not heard back from KDHX.

Until then, Stein says she is focusing on positive upcoming efforts, like the Pines Fest this Saturday, which will see the first live performance of “Hey KDHX!” a protest anthem by Gerard Erker of the Mighty Pines, and the following weekend’s SOS Fest, which is expressly designed as a rally against current station leadership. There has been an outpouring of community support for the latter, and Stein says there have been numerous donations to a raffle that would help fund various efforts. 

“It's just been a major uplifting feeling to see the support come out for all of us,” she says.

Related
In happier days, KDHX programmers and musicians shared a laugh at the station's old home on Magnolia.

On-Strike KDHX DJs Ask Others Not to Take Their Slots as Turmoil Continues: "We call on the entire community to honor and support this historic volunteer strike"

Related
A whole host of St. Louis music royalty gathers in Blue Lotus Studios to film the video version of "Hey KDHX!"

Now KDHX Critics Have Their Own Protest Anthem: 'Hey KDHX!': Written by the Mighty Pines’ Gerard Erker, the song about DJs being fired was recorded by a supergroup of St. Louis musicians

Related
Associate Members of KDHX held a meeting to take a no confidence vote on two board members yesterday in the Central Stage space.

KDHX Volunteers Vote to Oust 2 Board Members After Mass DJ Firings: Board President Gary Pierson tried to stop the meeting, but organizers say the law is on their side

Related
Supporters gathered outside the courthouse to support Andrea "Drea" Stein (center, bottom row) in her motion against KDHX and Kelly Wells.

Judge Denies DJ's Restraining Order Against KDHX, Kelly Wells: However, Drea Stein's lawsuit against the station will still go on

Related
KDHX in Grand Center.

New Festival Seeks to Save KDHX — By Toppling its Leadership: S.O.S. Fest is being planned for Benton Park this fall


Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

SZA Wowed St. Louis With Stagecraft — and Her Charisma

By Steve Leftridge

SZA's show at Enterprise Center was as much a theatrical production as a concert.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: October 12 to 18

By Daniel Hill

The Lion's Daughter will celebrate the release of its latest, Bath House, at Red Flag on Friday.

St. Louis Rapper Sexyy Red Voices Love for Trump, Gets a Sex Tape Leaked

By Monica Obradovic

Sexyy Red is from St. Louis County.

Bob Dylan Paid Tribute to St. Louis at Stifel Last Night — And He Slayed

By Steve Leftridge

This is Bob Dylan, but not an actual photo of him at Stifel Theatre on October 4 — cellphones were strictly prohibited.

Also in Music

SZA Wowed St. Louis With Stagecraft — and Her Charisma

By Steve Leftridge

SZA's show at Enterprise Center was as much a theatrical production as a concert.

Digital Issue

October 11, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us