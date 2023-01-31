Lil Wayne Bringing His 'Welcome to Tha Carter' Tour to St. Louis This Spring

It’s been nearly 20 years since Lil’ Wayne released his critically acclaimed album Tha Carter in 2004. This spring, the rapper will be heading on a 28-city tour named after that album.
The “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour will make its way to Chesterfield's The Factory on Wednesday, April 26. Weezy F. Baby won a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2009 for Tha Carter III.
He’s nominated for three awards this year. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 on livenation.com.
