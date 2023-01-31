Lil Wayne Bringing His 'Welcome to Tha Carter' Tour to St. Louis This Spring

Weezy F. Baby took to social media to announce the multi-city tour

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 12:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Ted Alexander Somerville / Shutterstock
Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Lil’ Wayne released his critically acclaimed album Tha Carter in 2004. This spring, the rapper will be heading on a 28-city tour named after that album.

The “Welcome to Tha Carter” tour will make its way to Chesterfield's The Factory on Wednesday, April 26. Weezy F. Baby won a Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2009 for Tha Carter III.

He’s nominated for three awards this year. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 on livenation.com.


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Washington

Alex Washington is the web editor for the Detroit Metro Times.
Read More about Alex Washington
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Former MTV VJ Spills Tea About the Early Days at the Iconic Music Channel

By Steve Leftridge

Alan Hunter in his MTV VJ days with his signature feathered hair.

Beatle Bob Says His Concert Streak Is Coming to an End After 27-Year Run

By Benjamin Simon

Beetle Bob, wearing sunglasses, a jacket and a button down, points forward.

St. Louis Rappers DOUG Inspired by Cherokee Jam Sessions — and The Hangover

By Benjamin Simon

Members of DOUG crowd around a plant in the backyard of a house.

St. Louis Rapper Isn’t Stuck in the Middle — His New Album Proves It

By Katie Lawson

Kendall Davidson stands in front of Blueberry Hill.

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us