Live Nation Offering $25 Concert Tickets for St. Louis Shows

click to enlarge
Phuong Bui
Saint Louis Music Park is part of Live Nation's concert week.
Music buffs are in for a real treat this summer — Live Nation’s Concert Week is back, putting a bunch of show tickets on sale for all kinds of music.
Live Nation’s Concert Week is one of the organization’s biggest sales. It puts concert tickets up for $25; the sale is nationwide but includes local dates. It starts on May 4 at 9 a.m., and runs until May 10 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.
Shows going up for grabs in a variety of genres include The Black Keys, AJR, The Chicks, Zac Brown Band, Luke Bryan, Fitz and the Tantrums, Korn and Evanescence, Modest Mouse and more. The full lineup of available shows can be found on Live Nation's website
.
Concert Week is available for events at Saint Louis Music Park (750 Casino Center Drive, 314-451-2244)
, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, 314-298-9944)
, the Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400
), Chaifetz Arena (1 S Compton Avenue, 314-977-5000)
and Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, 314-499-7600)
.
Visit LiveNation.Com/Promotion/ConcertWeek
to sign up for the sale.