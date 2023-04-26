CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Lizzo Shakes Her Tailfeather in Front of the Arch, St. Louis Celebrates

She looked good as hell doing it, too

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 9:12 am

@lizzo

St Louis tonight!

♬ Shake Ya Tailfeather - Radio Edit - Murphy Lee

Queen Lizzo was in town last night and she put on an unstoppable banger of a show at Enterprise Center that left attendees feeling jubilant and ready to conquer the world.

But she also put on a heck of a solo show earlier in the day by the rooftop pool of the Four Seasons Hotel on North Second Street.

Lizzo posted a fantastically joyous clip to TikTok of her dancing in front of the Gateway Arch to “Shake Ya Tailfeather” performed by Nelly, Murphy Lee and the artist formerly known as P. Diddy.

She swerved and zig-zagged to the St. Louis classic looking good as hell in a tie-dyed blue bikini and fabulous shades.

This is the kind of energy we’re trying to bring in to this summer, St. Louis. Learn it. Live it.
About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
