Lizzo Shakes Her Tailfeather in Front of the Arch, St. Louis Celebrates

@lizzo
St Louis tonight!♬ Shake Ya Tailfeather - Radio Edit - Murphy Lee
Queen Lizzo was in town last night and she put on an unstoppable banger of a show at Enterprise Center that left attendees feeling jubilant and ready to conquer the world.
But she also put on a heck of a solo show earlier in the day by the rooftop pool of the Four Seasons Hotel on North Second Street.
Lizzo posted a fantastically joyous clip to TikTok of her dancing in front of the Gateway Arch to “Shake Ya Tailfeather” performed by Nelly, Murphy Lee and the artist formerly known as P. Diddy.
She swerved and zig-zagged to the St. Louis classic looking good as hell in a tie-dyed blue bikini and fabulous shades.
This is the kind of energy we’re trying to bring in to this summer, St. Louis. Learn it. Live it.
