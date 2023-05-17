Mali Music Brings His Poignant Soul to St. Louis This Sunday

Mali Music, the hip hop and gospel artist behind Grammy-nominated songs like “Still” and “I Believe,” is returning to St. Louis on Sunday, May 21. This time he’s lighting up the Big Top (3401 Washington Avenue, 314-549-9990) stage with soulful sounds presented by Angel and JAMO, independent event promoters.
Not only will Mali be performing new music, but fans can also expect supporting vocals from native St. Louisian Amber B. She is the season four winner of the BET gospel singing competition, Sunday Best. Also known as Amber Bullock, she transitioned into R&B and soul music last year. Her EP “Thank You” charted at No.1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart.
The show also features Detroit-born singer Adam Ness, a vocal phenomenon amongst R&B singers and in the LGBTQ+ community. St. Louis favorite Terry Rodgers will round out the roster of opening acts.
This Savannah-bred singer already captivated the city before with his beautiful voice and crowd pleasing personality. He, along with Alic Walls of the Stellar Award-winning Walls Group, took over the Ambassador stage at Angel’s long running music showcase A Night of Soul Searching in May of last year.
The producing forces of Angel and JAMO are sure to make the evening magical. JAMO Presents is an independent concert promoter and event management company that has been elevating St. Louis art for years. Angel Patterson, a long time music fan turned event promoter, has carved her own path into St. Louis’ R&B and soul music scenes. Both have consistently produced dynamic musical experiences across multiple genres, and this show will be no different.
We got a chance to chat with Patterson and Mali Music ahead of the show.
What do you love about St. Louis?
Mali: I support Angel and what she’s been bringing to the game for years. Angel is not only a singer herself, she keeps the soul coming and believes in real music. That’s something I’ll come out to be a part of every time. She’s a live music purist.
What can we expect from the show?
Mali: I can’t wait to express what I’m carrying for St. Louis this month. Not only do I get to partner with a killer band again, I’m ready to tease some new music live. It’s new album time again, and I have some of St. Louis’ best musicians on the project.
Do you have new music coming out?
Mali: Yes, stay tuned. The single drops in June. And the new album is titled “God Be Praised”. Some St. Louis favorites could be joining like Amber B, Lamont Patterson, and Shanelle Scott.
What made you bring Mali back to the city ?
Angel: I enjoy him and so does St. Louis. He’s an amazing entertainer and he engages and captivates the crowd. St. Louis is home and I’m passionate about bringing different experiences to the city. When I choose someone I choose them wholeheartedly.
What made you start these shows?
Angel: I just love live music! It’s a different feeling when there’s a band instead of a track it’s completely different.
Aside from Mali, are there any other artist that you want to bring to the city?
Angel: I would love to bring artists who we don’t see much such as Brandy, Faith Evans, and so on.
You have been known to advocate and showcase local artists. Why is that important to you?
Angel: I fight for local musicians and artists to be on the shows so we can show the country that we have some of the best in the world.
The show is Sunday, May 21, at 7 p.m. at the Big Top and tickets are available through MetroTix.
