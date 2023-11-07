Metallica Owned St. Louis Last Weekend — and Kicked Ass Both Nights

click to enlarge JOHN GRASS The Dome was packed full of Metallica fans, many on their feet.

Is Metallica the biggest band in the world? It sure felt like it when the metal giants and their fans stormed St. Louis over the weekend. Who else but Metallica could pull off such a feat? They filled up the Dome at America’s Center twice — Friday and Sunday — to the tune of 80,000 people per night. Moreover, the band played a no-repeat weekend: no songs from Friday’s show were performed on Sunday, making for a colossal 32-song career-spanning two-night blowout downtown.

If the Rolling Stones or U2 can sell out a football stadium twice in every city without repeating a song at any given stop, they haven’t done it yet. Metallica not only did it in St. Louis but they took over the whole damned town, with Metallica cover bands everywhere, a Metallica film festival, a sold-out James Hetfield book signing, taste-test events for Blackened (Metallica’s whiskey brand), a special pop-up store for the band’s merch, a Metallica-themed bowling party and lots more.

Metallica fans descended on St. Louis from all over the country. I talked to a guy over Blackened-and-Cokes at the Over/Under Bar before Friday’s show who made the drive from southwest Kansas. An electrician I met in line for the bathroom flew in from goddamned Fairbanks, Alaska, for the shows. A couple from North Carolina was in my section Friday night. On Sunday, I talked to two guys who came up from Texas and watched three Metallica concert films on Saturday between show days.

And how’s this for a coincidence: To prep for the weekend, I had recently been listening to the Metallica-focused Metal Up Your Podcast, including an episode in which the host interviewed a superfan from Philadelphia who reviewed the tour’s Los Angeles stop. As luck would have it, before Sunday night’s show in St. Louis, I ended up sitting next to and dissecting all things Metallica with that very superfan (wearing his Eagles jersey) at the bar at the Over/Under.

When my childhood friend Mark and I were 16-year-old high school students, we drove around blasting Metallica cassettes. The band was still on Megaforce Records, and the music was raw, breakneck and dangerous, shocking in its heft and velocity but relentlessly awesome in its melodic thrust and rigorous musicality. This was hair-raisingly killer rock ‘n’ roll made by dirtbag kids who looked like they would kill you for your jean jacket. Nobody could’ve imagined that those same burnouts would still be together making music in their 60s, much less selling out Enormodomes as world-conquering Rock Hall of Famers.

So Mark and I attended Friday night’s show together, an emotional metalhead reunion, doing our part to form an audience that was, predictably, 90 percent male. Unfortunately, that en masse heavy-rock machismo is not at all times terribly comfortable, and not just due to the long lines for the men’s room. When we arrived, for instance, some heavy-browed tight-shirted lunkhead was standing in front of our seats air-punching along to opening act Pantera. In a moment of dumb-brawn entitlement, the dude refused to clear out, even when I showed him my ticket.

Later, a different meaty brute refused to let me pass by him in my row, wearing as I was a Dokken tee-shirt from the Back for the Attack tour, unless I named a song from that album and thereby proved that I was no retro shirt poser. I called out “Burning Like a Flame,” barely concealing my righteous indignation, and was granted passage.

Of the few women in my section, one arrived right at show time after clearly overshooting her pregame imbibition, fell heavily into her seat, threw her head back and promptly fell asleep. Enter Sandman: For her, it was exit light, enter night for the duration of the show.

Yet the vast majority of the audience was made up of polite, deeply devoted, lifelong fans who pride themselves on being members of what James Hetfield called from the stage the “Metallica Family” and who have every guitar riff and drum fill in the band’s catalog memorized — and proved it for two hours each night.





click to enlarge JOHN GRASS The audience was at least 90 percent male.

Despite the no-repeat strategy, the two shows were structured identically. Each night, after entering to “Ecstasy of Gold,” the song from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly that Metallica has used as their walk-on music since 1983, the band played a classic thrasher (“Creeping Death” on Friday, “Whiplash” on Sunday), three more old favorites, three songs from the excellent new 72 Seasons interspersed with an older ballad, a vintage long instrumental, six straight classics, each more furiously rocking than the last, and finally one of their two most popular songs. More on that in a bit.

As part of the M72 Tour, the band played in the round in more ways than one: The stage was a massive donut-shaped walkway set up at the Dome’s 50-yard line. The prime tickets were inside the stage’s center (the “Snake Pit”), while the rest of the floor was standing-only general admission. Surrounding the stage were eight tall towers holding giant circular video-screen silos that displayed quick-changing song-specific imagery and close-ups of the band in action. Beam lights everywhere — from the stage, the towers, around the floor’s perimeter — created a phantasmagoria of shifting light storms all night.

How big were these Metallica shows? Lars Ulrich played four identical drum kits throughout the night, each one magically appearing on four separate sides of the stage at different points in the evening. Some fans on the floor continually rotated their own position to follow Ulrich’s drums, the band’s anchor point where the other members tend to gather. Plus, those fans stayed in the orbit of Ulrich’s maniacal energy as he straddled his oversized snare, abused his cymbals, waggled his tongue like a demented horse and hopped up between songs to point at the crowd. Ulrich is one of rock’s most notoriously attention-starved drummers, but he earns the adulation, now more than ever, about to turn 60 and still keeping up those triple sixteenth notes at 192 beats per minute. It helps, one imagines, that Metallica can travel with their own stretch therapist.

Whatever their regimen, these guys are in great shape, particularly Hetfield, lean and hale, still with the hardest working sweatbands in show business. Wearing all black right down to the bandana sticking out his back pocket, with a leather vest on Friday and a simple black T-shirt on Sunday, Hetfield looked menacingly cool slinging his white Flying V or his brown Explorer, and you could set the atomic clock by the chugging downstroke of his right hand.

As with Ulrich’s drums, Heltfield had those Elvis-style microphones set up all around the stage, and he continually changed positions and faced different directions, sometimes midsong. Hetfield caught COVID a few weeks ago and had to postpone a show, but his voice was stronger than ever in St. Louis, with muscular barks and rumbles and an impressive range and power, particularly on new songs like “If Darkness Had a Son” on Sunday and with controlled nuance on “Fade to Black” on Friday. Hetfield never tired of growling “St. Louis!” at us (the Missouri flags unfurling on the silo screens were a nice local touch, too) and doing crowdwork between songs. “Something smells funny over here,” he said as he arrived at a new side of the stadium. “Oh, wait. It’s me.” He turned more serious midway through “Fade to Black.” “This song’s about suicide,” he said. “It's something you're not supposed to talk about, but we’re talking about it right now. Because you are not alone. We all have darkness, my friends. You are not alone!”

Kirk Hammett was flashier, Metallica’s smiliest member, wearing sheeny blue jackets for the first few songs, playing his ESP Mummy guitar on the openers, switching to his purple Ouija guitar for “The Memory Remains” on Friday and leaning sportively into the fans in the Snake Pit. There has been some Kirk concern on this tour suggesting that Hammett has been prone to mistakes, particularly with flubbing the opening of “Nothing Else Matters,” but not only did he stick that landing on Friday, he didn’t hit a clam all weekend, and his biting, blistering solos were continual highlights. Pick for the weekend? His sizzlingly badass break on “Ride the Lighting” on Sunday. Runners-up: his whammy bar madness of “Lux Æterna” (Friday); his extended wah-wah fury on “No Leaf Clover” (Sunday); his double-stop boogie on “Shadows Fall” (Friday).

Robert Trujillo wore his hair long on Friday and in braided pigtails on Sunday, looking generally enraged at all times, octave-jumping on the bass on Friday’s “Holier Than Thou” (a replacement for the usual “Leper Messiah,” the weekend’s only setlist disappointment), starting the new “Too Far Gone” (Friday) with a slabby bass pulse (“Oh, I love that sound!” Hetfield bellowed), briefly executing his famous crabwalk on “For Whom the Bells Tolls” (Sunday) and stomping on the flanger on “The Call of Ktulu” (Sunday) with a nifty yellow Warwick bass that matched Ulrich’s drums and the 72 Seasons color scheme.

“The Call of Ktulu,” the instrumental track that closes Ride the Lightning, stretched to eight minutes on Sunday, and, likewise, on Friday, the band played “Orion,” the fan-favorite instrumental from Master of Puppets, which saw the four members huddling in a tight formation and watching each other for the song’s time changes and solos. For those songs, Hammett broke out “Greeny,” the 1959 Les Paul originally owned by Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green, for which Hammett reportedly paid a fortune in 2014. Rumor has it Hammett sleeps with Greeny on tour.

They were indeed nights for sparing no expense. More flashpots sent more fireballs domeward during the last part of the show than you could shake your devil-horns at. And during “Seek and Destroy” (Friday) and “Whiskey in the Jar” (Sunday), enormous inflated yellow-and-black beach balls emblazoned with the 72 Seasons logos descended from the towers to be batted around the crowd. Fun fact: Nine balls fell from each of the eight towers totalling — you guessed it — 72 balls. These guys think of everything.

Unfortunately, the balls also provided more opportunities for dipshittery in the crowd. Rather than allowing the balls to be part of the show as intended, some fans shamelessly ran away with them, immediately deflating them to take home, as though they’d caught a foul ball. By the way, if you wanted one the honest way, the pop-up store had them for a cool $125 each.

It was all scorchers down the homestretch of each night. “St. Louis, do you want heavy?! Metallica gives you heavy, baby!” Hetfield roared. And sure enough, the band delivered with a version of “Sad But True” (Friday) that dropped the bottom out of the place. Things got faster/harder late — the furious punk-metal of “Hardwired” (Friday) and “Blackened” (Sunday) with lights spinning around the donut and the video screens swirling with images of an unholy fluid of some kind, a longtime Metallica trope.

“Master of Puppets” closed Friday with album-cover-evoking cemetery crosses on the screens (and, yes, there were plenty of Hellfire Club shirts in the audience after the song’s breakout rediscovery on the last season of Stranger Things), and “Enter Sandman” closed Sunday. But the show wasn’t over until Ulrich’s final speech with the house lights up about how long Metallica has been coming to St. Louis.

72 Seasons refers to the first 18 years of life, and the album is largely a meditation on those formative years that continue to shape us as adults, an appropriate theme for the weekends’ concerts given the fact that Metallica was a teenage touchstone and foundational force for so many of us in the audience. And if Metallica can still be this vital and relevant and powerful in 2023? Well, then just maybe — the roars of the crowd seemed to say — the rest of us can keep riding that lightning, too. Or, as Hetfield shouted on Friday, “We’re in St. Louis after 42 years! Still kicking ass! And so are you!”



