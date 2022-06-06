Mother of Rap Producer and St. Louis Native Metro Boomin Slain in Murder-Suicide

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Queens out there who help keep the 🌍 go round. This Queen right here is my mother and my best friend. The wisest and strongest person I know. More than grateful to have her in my life. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/W6RS7BqoQ7— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 10, 2020
Leslie Joanne Wayne, mother of rap super producer and St. Louis native Metro Boomin, was reportedly killed by her husband over the weekend in an apparent murder-suicide.
According to TMZ, who broke the story, the tragic slaying happened on Friday. Police reportedly informed the artist of his mother's death after they found Wayne's body just outside of Atlanta. The now-deceased man who allegedly killed her was not Metro's father. Little else is known about the killing at this time.
Metro is one of the biggest names in the rap world, having served as a producer for the likes of Drake, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne and countless others. Rapper Future is one of his most frequent collaborators; notably, Metro produced Future's 2017 mega-hit "Mask Off," and Metro's best-known producer tag "If Young Metro don't trust you I'm gon' shoot you" was performed by the rapper.
Many of the artists Metro has worked with throughout his prolific career, including Future, are based in Atlanta, where the producer relocated after growing up in St. Louis. When he first got his start in the business, his mother, who he's said was one of the first to recognize his musical talent, would make frequent trips from St. Louis to the Georgia trap mecca with the budding musician so that he could meet and collaborate with rappers there. At the time, Metro was still just a junior at Parkway North High School.
In a 2020 Mother's Day post, embedded above, Metro referred to his mother as his "best friend" and "the wisest and strongest person I know."
Specific details about the killing have not yet been released, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of Wayne's death. A representative for Metro Boomin requested privacy for the artist as he and his family grieve.