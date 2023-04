Music at the Intersection Announces Lineup — And It's Fiiine

DMITRI JACKSON St. Louis stalwart DJ Mahf performs on the DJ stage on day one of the event.

In its second year of existence, Music at the Intersection came into its own. A diverse crowd of more than 8,000 music-hungry individuals crowded around four stages across Grand Center to see more the many genre-spanning acts. Reportedly, though most hailed from our fair city, others traveled from cities as far as New Orleans.It was such a hit, in fact, that thedeclared it a "bona fide music festival."So it's no surprise that the organizers intend for the 2023 iteration to be as great, or perhaps a greater, affair. The festival announced its lineup today, and there's a lot to look forward to. Featured headliners include Smino, the Grammy-winning Thundercat, Masego and the Grammy-winning jazz fusion group Snarky Puppy.Read more about last year:There will also be jazz legends such as pianist Herbie Hancock, artists honoring the 20th anniversary of hip-hop such as Grandmaster Flash and a variety of regional and local artists who will perform in the outdoor spaces.This year's festival will take place beginning at noon on Saturday, September 9, and run through Sunday, September 10. Tickets are on sale beginning 10 a.m. on Friday at MetroTix. Tickets start at $149 for a weekend pass and $79 for a day pass. There will also be GA+ (souped up general admission) and VIP options. More details at musicattheintersection.org/tickets “We received incredible feedback last year about the diversity of our festival, both regarding the performers as well as the attendees, who were a real representation of St. Louis, spanning all ages and races," said Chris Hanson, executive director of the Kranzberg Foundation, in a statement. "Our aim continues to be the creation of a truly accessible, multi-dimensional and dynamic urban music experience. A ticket to Music at the Intersection delivers block-party vibes with top-tier talent in an environment primed for musical and artistic exploration.”Finally, there will be culture, art and food, including b-boying/b-girling demonstrations and graffiti art. There will be artisan vendors at The Walls Off Washington and food trucks throughout.SminoMasegoSnarky PuppyCameoAngela WinbushArrested DevelopmentRayvn LenaePeter Martin ft. Dianne ReevesNate Smith ft. Jason Lindner and Tim LefebvreKeyon Harrold with Pharoahe Monch and StoutPhony PplThe SuffersDenise ThimesEarthwormsMai LeeSir Eddie CJazz St. Louis Celebrates Willie AkinsSt. Louis Blues & Soul Showcase ft. Boo Boo DavisRenee Smith and Big Mike AguirreDJ Alexis Tucci and the House of TucciSage ft. Agile OneDJ Nico Marie and Makeda KravitzUmamiMark LewisLusidEric Donte and the Maxi Glamour ExperienceMo Egeston All-StarsHerbie HancockThundercatThe Fearless FlyersTaj MahalTank and the BangasGrandmaster FlashThe Teskey BrothersAndy Frasco & The U.N.Samantha FishThe Bad PlusSay She SheMarquise Knox Band ft. Funky Butt HornsThe Mighty PinesThe Shedrick Mitchell Collective ft. Christie DashiellBlvck Spvde & The CosmosKendrick Smith QuartetRoot ModDJ PDJ Nune is Lamar HarrisBikoPaige AlyssaSt. Louis Music Box with Janet EvraAnita JacksonWill BuchananAndrew StephenDusty CarlsonDuane “Jingo” WilliamsTim Moore