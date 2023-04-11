Music at the Intersection Announces Lineup — And It's Fiiine

In its second year of existence, Music at the Intersection came into its own. A diverse crowd of more than 8,000 music-hungry individuals crowded around four stages across Grand Center to see more the many genre-spanning acts. Reportedly, though most hailed from our fair city, others traveled from cities as far as New Orleans.
It was such a hit, in fact, that the RFT declared it a "bona fide music festival."
So it's no surprise that the organizers intend for the 2023 iteration to be as great, or perhaps a greater, affair. The festival announced its lineup today, and there's a lot to look forward to. Featured headliners include Smino, the Grammy-winning Thundercat, Masego and the Grammy-winning jazz fusion group Snarky Puppy.
There will also be jazz legends such as pianist Herbie Hancock, artists honoring the 20th anniversary of hip-hop such as Grandmaster Flash and a variety of regional and local artists who will perform in the outdoor spaces.
This year's festival will take place beginning at noon on Saturday, September 9, and run through Sunday, September 10. Tickets are on sale beginning 10 a.m. on Friday at MetroTix. Tickets start at $149 for a weekend pass and $79 for a day pass. There will also be GA+ (souped up general admission) and VIP options. More details at musicattheintersection.org/tickets.
“We received incredible feedback last year about the diversity of our festival, both regarding the performers as well as the attendees, who were a real representation of St. Louis, spanning all ages and races," said Chris Hanson, executive director of the Kranzberg Foundation, in a statement. "Our aim continues to be the creation of a truly accessible, multi-dimensional and dynamic urban music experience. A ticket to Music at the Intersection delivers block-party vibes with top-tier talent in an environment primed for musical and artistic exploration.”
Finally, there will be culture, art and food, including b-boying/b-girling demonstrations and graffiti art. There will be artisan vendors at The Walls Off Washington and food trucks throughout.
The full lineup is below:
Saturday, September 9:
Smino
Masego
Snarky Puppy
Cameo
Angela Winbush
Arrested Development
Rayvn Lenae
Peter Martin ft. Dianne Reeves
Nate Smith ft. Jason Lindner and Tim Lefebvre
Keyon Harrold with Pharoahe Monch and Stout
Phony Ppl
The Suffers
Denise Thimes
Earthworms
Mai Lee
Sir Eddie C
Jazz St. Louis Celebrates Willie Akins
St. Louis Blues & Soul Showcase ft. Boo Boo Davis
Renee Smith and Big Mike Aguirre
DJ Alexis Tucci and the House of Tucci
Sage ft. Agile One
DJ Nico Marie and Makeda Kravitz
Umami
Mark Lewis
Lusid
Eric Donte and the Maxi Glamour Experience
Mo Egeston All-Stars
Sunday, September 10:
Herbie Hancock
Thundercat
The Fearless Flyers
Taj Mahal
Tank and the Bangas
Grandmaster Flash
The Teskey Brothers
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Samantha Fish
The Bad Plus
Say She She
Marquise Knox Band ft. Funky Butt Horns
The Mighty Pines
The Shedrick Mitchell Collective ft. Christie Dashiell
Blvck Spvde & The Cosmos
Kendrick Smith Quartet
Root Mod
DJ P
DJ Nune is Lamar Harris
Biko
Paige Alyssa
St. Louis Music Box with Janet Evra
Anita Jackson
Will Buchanan
Andrew Stephen
Dusty Carlson
Duane “Jingo” Williams
Tim Moore
