Nelly and Ashanti Might Be Back Together

We hope Ashanti is telling him to go down, down baby

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 9:35 am

click to enlarge It might be getting hot in herre between Nelly and Ashanti - screengrab via YouTube
The whispers that Nelly and Ashanti might be back together have turned into shouts now because our favorite possibly rekindled noughties couple have made it to Page Six.

Nelly, who seems to party anywhere but St. Louis these days, was photographed with Ashanti at New York City’s Marquee nightclub where — according to an “insider” quoted by Page Six — “they were smiling at each other nonstop.”

Though Page Six reports that they both looked “smitten,” a source also told them that the pair were keeping it “very cute and not heavy into the PDA.”

Lame!

Nelly and Ashanti, please go super heavy on the PDA. Just hold hands constantly and tongue wrestle and smack ass all you want because we, the people, need it.

These other celebrity couples out here totally suck. We can’t stand the breathless reporting of every second of Taylor Swift and her dorky dude of the week. (Like, we get it, you’re desperate to be famous so you’re into being seen with Taylor Swift.)

And don’t even get us started on Bennifer 2.0. What a fucking gagfest. Nobody believes you, Bennifer, and nobody believed you even before Ben was caught on camera looking like he wanted to die multiple times.

Nellshanti 2.0 is a million times better than Bennifer 2.0. Like, Nelly and Ashanti seem like they might actually have sex with each other and everything, whereas Bennifer just, like, schedule appearances together through their managers and then go pose for photos and think that we can't tell that they're both dead in the eyes.

So Nelly and Ashanti? Yeah, we ship it. But give it a little PDA, kids. We want to see something real.


About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is the digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
