Nelly's Celebrity-Filled Black and White Ball Returns in December

This is one invite list that we'd love to get on

By on Thu, Nov 16, 2023 at 3:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Nelly.
Theo Welling
No question: It's hot in herre.
If the words "Nelly" and "party" together don't do something for you, then there's no way that you're a St. Louisan. And since this paper breathes and bleeds St. Louis, it's practically our duty to cover any and all Nelly and party related-news.

Thus, we are here to let you know that Nelly's Black and White Ball is slated to return to the Lou on Sunday, December 3.

Every year (minus some COVID-19 time), the University City native holds a black-tie gala that benefits some St. Louis charity or otherwise gives back to his hometown. This year's event at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis will benefit Make-A-Wish Missouri, and the funds raised will go toward granting wishes for children in the St. Louis area. But that's not all: The event will also benefit Harris-Stowe State University to help fund scholarships.

“The Black and White Ball has always been a chance for our city to be up front for something positive. A nice time, with nice music, while making a difference,” Nelly said in a statement. “There are people out here who do care. That’s never changed. Now we’re bringing it back for an 11th time. It’s gonna be a vibe and a great way to give back this holiday season.”

Celebrities from all over steam into town for this event. Past attendees have included Janet Jackson, Allen Iverson, Nick Cannon, T-Pain and so, so many more. This year's honoree will be Ozzie Smith, a St. Louis Cardinal, 15-time MLB All-Star and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

However, before you get too excited, we do have some bad news to break to you. This event is invite only.

If you're on the invite list, well, we salute you. And we — the rest of the Nelly-loving St. Louisans — are super jealous.

Slideshow

Nelly's Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons

Nelly's Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons
107 slides
Nelly's Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Nelly's Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Nelly's Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Nelly's Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Nelly's Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Nelly's Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons
Click to View 107 slides

Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

KDHX Associates Sue to Remove Board Members and Seat Others

By Sarah Fenske

KDHX at Grand Center.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 16 to 22

By Riverfront Times Staff

Ari Lennox will perform at Enterprise Center on Sunday, November 19.

'The City Is on Fire,' Says Spin of St. Louis' Music Scene

By Jessica Rogen

Torrey Holliday, the videographer behind the popular videography business, Torrey Production, is just one small facet of what makes St. Louis' music scene great.

Metallica Owned St. Louis Last Weekend — and Kicked Ass Both Nights

By Steve Leftridge

The Dome was packed full of Metallica fans, many on their feet.

Also in Music

My Morning Jacket Was in Top Form at Stifel Tuesday

By Steve Leftridge

My Morning Jacket wowed the crowd at St. Louis' Stifel Theatre on Tuesday, November 7.

Brandy Clark Had Delmar Hall Swooning Tuesday Night

By Steve Leftridge

Brandy Clark's Delmar Hall show wasn't quite Brandy on Broadway, but rest assured, that's already happening.

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us