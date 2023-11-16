Nelly's Celebrity-Filled Black and White Ball Returns in December

Theo Welling No question: It's hot in herre.

If the words "Nelly" and "party" together don't do something for you, then there's no way that you're a St. Louisan. And since this paper breathes and bleeds St. Louis, it's practically our duty to cover any and all Nelly and party related-news.Thus, we are here to let you know that Nelly's Black and White Ball is slated to return to the Lou on Sunday, December 3.Every year (minus some COVID-19 time), the University City native holds a black-tie gala that benefits some St. Louis charity or otherwise gives back to his hometown. This year's event at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis will benefit Make-A-Wish Missouri, and the funds raised will go toward granting wishes for children in the St. Louis area. But that's not all: The event will also benefit Harris-Stowe State University to help fund scholarships.“The Black and White Ball has always been a chance for our city to be up front for something positive. A nice time, with nice music, while making a difference,” Nelly said in a statement. “There are people out here who do care. That’s never changed. Now we’re bringing it back for an 11th time. It’s gonna be a vibe and a great way to give back this holiday season.”Celebrities from all over steam into town for this event. Past attendees have included Janet Jackson, Allen Iverson, Nick Cannon, T-Pain and so, so many more. This year's honoree will be Ozzie Smith, a St. Louis Cardinal, 15-time MLB All-Star and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.However, before you get too excited, we do have some bad news to break to you. This event is invite only.If you're on the invite list, well, we salute you. And we — the rest of the Nelly-loving St. Louisans — are super jealous.