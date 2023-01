New Pornographers To Play St. Louis in April

click to enlarge VIA DAVID KK/FLICKER The New Pornographers will come to St. Louis on their new tour, Continue as a Guest.

Can’t wait to play new 'Continue as a Guest' songs this spring! Tour presale tomorrow @ 10am local & general onsale 1/13 @ 10am local. @WildPinkNYC opens all these shows. Portion of presale ticket sales from our website go to @LaFronteraFund. Get the code: https://t.co/dakowXRduu pic.twitter.com/YwzBNK6Jf8 — New Pornographers (@TheNewPornos) January 9, 2023

Popular indie rock group the New Pornographers announced a new tour — which includes a stop in St. Louis in April.St. Louis fans can catch the band aton April 27 at 8:00 p.m.The tour coincides with the release of the 20-year-old group’s ninth album, on March 31. It is the band's first album under a new label, Merge Records. The album features performances from Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, John Collins, Todd Fancey and Joe Seiders, with production from A.C. Newman.“The group’s ninth album and first for Merge establishes them alongside modern luminaries like Yo La Tengo and Superchunk when it comes to their ability to evolve, while still retaining what made them so special in the first place,” The Sheldon writes Wild Pink will open for the group on tour.Tickets go on sale on January 13 at 10 a.m. Front orchestra seats cost $57, rear orchestra seats cost $47 and balcony seats cost $40.For more information, visit Metro Tix The tour goes as follows:4/19/23 Asheville, NC at Salvage Station4/20/23 Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse4/21/23 New Orleans, LA at Tipitina’s4/22/23 Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall4/23/23 Dallas, TX at Studio at The Factory4/25/23 Austin, TX at Paramount4/26/23 Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre4/27/23 St. Louis, MO at Sheldon Concert Hall4/28/23 Omaha, NE at The Waiting Room4/29/23 Kansas City, MO at The Truman4/30/23 Denver, CO at Gothic Theatre5/03/23 St. Paul, MN at The Fitzgerald5/04/23 Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall5/05/23 Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall5/06/23 Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall5/08/23 Cincinnati, OH at Memorial Hall5/09/23 Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall5/11/23 Detroit, MI at El Club 5/12/23 Toronto, ON at Danforth5/13/23 Burlington, VT at Higher Ground Ballroom5/14/23 Norwalk, CT at Wall Street Theater5/15/23 Boston, MA at Royale5/17/23 New York, NY at Brooklyn Steel5/18/23 Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer5/19/23 Washington, DC at 9:30 Club5/21/23 Saxapahaw, NC at Haw River Ballroom