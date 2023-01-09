New Pornographers To Play St. Louis in April

The New Pornographers will come to St. Louis on their new tour, Continue as a Guest .

Can’t wait to play new 'Continue as a Guest' songs this spring! Tour presale tomorrow @ 10am local & general onsale 1/13 @ 10am local. @WildPinkNYC opens all these shows. Portion of presale ticket sales from our website go to @LaFronteraFund. Get the code: https://t.co/dakowXRduu pic.twitter.com/YwzBNK6Jf8