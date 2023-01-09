New Pornographers To Play St. Louis in April

The tour coincides with the popular indie rock group's new album, Continue as a Guest

Mon, Jan 9, 2023

click to enlarge A band plays in front of a sigh that reads "New Pornographers."
VIA DAVID KK/FLICKER
The New Pornographers will come to St. Louis on their new tour, Continue as a Guest.

Popular indie rock group the New Pornographers announced a new tour — which includes a stop in St. Louis in April.

St. Louis fans can catch the band at Sheldon Concert Hall (3648 Washington Avenue, 314-533-9900, thesheldon.org) on April 27 at 8:00 p.m.
The tour coincides with the release of the 20-year-old group’s ninth album Continue as a Guest, on March 31. It is the band's first album under a new label, Merge Records. The album features performances from Neko Case, Kathryn Calder, John Collins, Todd Fancey and Joe Seiders, with production from A.C. Newman.

“The group’s ninth album and first for Merge establishes them alongside modern luminaries like Yo La Tengo and Superchunk when it comes to their ability to evolve, while still retaining what made them so special in the first place,” The Sheldon writes.

Wild Pink will open for the group on tour.

Tickets go on sale on January 13 at 10 a.m. Front orchestra seats cost $57, rear orchestra seats cost $47 and balcony seats cost $40.

For more information, visit Metro Tix.

The tour goes as follows:

4/19/23 Asheville, NC at Salvage Station
4/20/23 Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse
4/21/23 New Orleans, LA at Tipitina’s
4/22/23 Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall
4/23/23 Dallas, TX at Studio at The Factory
4/25/23 Austin, TX at Paramount
4/26/23 Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre
4/27/23 St. Louis, MO at Sheldon Concert Hall
4/28/23 Omaha, NE at The Waiting Room
4/29/23 Kansas City, MO at The Truman
4/30/23 Denver, CO at Gothic Theatre
5/03/23 St. Paul, MN at The Fitzgerald
5/04/23 Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall
5/05/23 Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall
5/06/23 Chicago, IL at Thalia Hall
5/08/23 Cincinnati, OH at Memorial Hall
5/09/23 Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall
5/11/23 Detroit, MI at El Club 5/12/23 Toronto, ON at Danforth
5/13/23 Burlington, VT at Higher Ground Ballroom
5/14/23 Norwalk, CT at Wall Street Theater
5/15/23 Boston, MA at Royale
5/17/23 New York, NY at Brooklyn Steel
5/18/23 Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer
5/19/23 Washington, DC at 9:30 Club
5/21/23 Saxapahaw, NC at Haw River Ballroom

