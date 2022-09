Newly Announced: Angel Olsen, Bit Brigade, Rival Sons and More

click to enlarge Angela-Ricciardi Angel Olsen will perform at the Factory on Saturday, January 28.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.Adam Calhoun: W/ Demun Jones, Brodnax, Dusty Leigh, Sun., Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., $30-$35. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Angel Olsen: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $34.50-$64.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Arkansauce: W/ Bella's Bartok, Thu., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Armchair Boogie: W/ Fireside Collective, One Way Traffic, Thu., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The B3 Blowout: Sun., Oct. 16, 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Bendigo Fletcher: Thu., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Bit Brigade performs Mega Man and Castlevania: W/ Super Guitar Bros, Mon., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Catbite: Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $13. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Counterparts: W/ SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Fri., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., $20-$40. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Divas & Gents with Voices: Sat., Nov. 5, 6 p.m., $30. The Jewel Event Center, 407 Dunn Rd, Florissant, 314-395-3500.An Evening with Clem Snide: Sun., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Ghost Stories, Ghouls, and Guitars: A Halloween Concert: Thu., Oct. 27, 5:30 p.m., free. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599.John Crist: Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., $29.75-$149.75. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.J.R.C.G.: W/ Jane Wave, 18andCounting, Mon., Oct. 24, 9 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Matchess: W/ Dail Chambers, Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Mersiv: Thu., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Mike Doughty: Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Mike Epps: Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., TBA. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.MJ Lenderman: W/ Spencer Radcliffe, Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Post Sex Nachos: Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Punksgiving: A Benefit for Operation Food Search: W/ Wes Hoffman & Friends, Modern Angst, the Chandelier Swing, Number One Sons, Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Rival Sons: Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $35-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Sleeping with Sirens: Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $39-$59.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Southern Culture On the Skids: Thu., May 18, 8 p.m., $22. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Starset: Tue., Nov. 1, 4 p.m., $125. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Steve Swell Quartet: W/ Norway Guests, Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Toronzo Cannon: Fri., Oct. 14, 9 p.m., $10-$15. The Shamrock Pub, 1131 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-2231.Yonder Mountain String Band Night 1: Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Yonder Mountain String Band Night 2: Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $35-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.