Newly Announced: Ani DiFranco, Sloppy Seconds, Emperor X, BLK JKS and More

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP BLK JKS will perform at the Sinkhole on Wednesday, November 2.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.Ace Hood: Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Adam Melchor: Sun., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ani DiFranco: Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $25-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Austin Meade: Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Better Than Ezra: Sat., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.BLK JKS: Wed., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Boreal Hills: W/ Solipse, Cyanides, Sat., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Crowning: W/ the Vast, Mindclot, Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Direct Measure: W/ Primitive Rage, Thotcrime, Ritual Abuse, Sat., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Ed Schrader's Music Beat: Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Electric Toothbrush Sisters: W/ Finn's Motel, Soft Crisis, Trauma Harness, Sat., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Eli Young Band: Sat., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., TBA. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.Emperor X: Tue., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Flasher: W/ Trauma Harness, Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Giant's Knife: W/ the Public, With Glee, BFD, Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Green/Blue: W/ Punk Lady Apple, Trauma Harness, Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $7. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Hell Fire: W/ Screamer, Sun., Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Holy Fuck: Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Liston Bros.: Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $29.95-$49.95. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Lizzie Weber Single Release: W/ Cara Louise, Yannon, Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.LJ & the Sleeze: W/ Weed Tuth, the Public, Tue., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Malevich: W/ Warheadd, Cloud Machine, Thu., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Maximum Effort: W/ Powerline Sneakers, Sole Loan, Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.The Millennium Tour: Turned Up: W/ Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Llyod, Pleasure P, Bobby V , Day 26, Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Crime Mob, Sammie, Chingy, Travis Porter, Lil Scrappy, Trillville, Sun., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $64.50-$154.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Mississippi Earthtones Festival: Sat., Sept. 17, noon, free. Liberty Bank Ampitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton Township.Modern Color: W/ Soft Blue Shimmer, Mofie, Fri., Dec. 2, 6:30 p.m., $15-$18. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Neighbor Lady: Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Nerf Blaster Live Music Festival: Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $30. Aim N' Play, 6189 Minerva Ave, St Louis, (314)916-4282.Parties in the Park: W/ Two Pedros, Wed., Sept. 14, 4 p.m., free. St. Louis County Memorial Park, 41 South Central, Clayton, 314-615-4386.The Radio Buzzkills: W/ Modern Angst, Darling Skye, the Complaint Line, Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band: Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Screensaver: W/ Freak Genes, Maximum Effort, Freon, Sun., Sept. 25, 9 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Shitstormtrooper: W/ Daybringer, Willem Dafrend, Sat., Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Sick Thoughts: Mon., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Sloppy Seconds: W/ the Bollweevils, Ultraman, Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Spaceface: Sun., Sept. 18, 7:30 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Spiter: W/ Duskseeker, Trashgoat, Mon., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.State Champs: W/ Hunny, Between You & Me, Young Culture, Sat., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Subtropolis: W/ Moon Goons, Boreal Hills, Thu., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Tigercub: Fri., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Tim Cappello: W/ DJ Sex Nintendo, Wed., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., $10-$13. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Tory Silver: W/ Tidal Volume, Coral Moons, Sun., Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Voodoo Bob Marley: Wed., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.