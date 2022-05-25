Newly Announced: Boris, Peach Pit, Slothrust, Soccer Mommy and More

click to enlarge
YOSHIHIRO MORI
Boris returns to St. Louis on Saturday, September 10 for another round of Earth-shattering metal and noise at Delmar Hall.
The rate of new concert announcements has returned to a pre-pandemic pace, so we will in turn resume this weekly public service of sharing with you a special selection of recently announced concerts. As time goes on, this list will get more and more comprehensive, but one thing will remain the same: We will scour the streets and the web to find the shows that absolutely must be on your radar.
This week’s announcements bring standout punk and indie shows with a few festivals as well, including the exciting hip-hop FusiaFest going down on July 2 at Off Broadway with performances by many of St. Louis’ finest rappers such as Illphonics, Dre’Co, Domino Effect and more.
Alex G w/ Barrie: Monday, October 10. 8 p.m. $23/$28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue.
Art A’Fair w/ Alexis Tucci, The Knuckles, Maxi Glamour, Amara Arts Dance, DJ limewire.prime, Umami, Dubb Nubb, Justin Ra, Mammoth Piano, Stllegend: Thursday, June 23. 7 p.m. $25. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street.
Bleach w/ Lombardy: Friday, June 24. 8 p.m. $15. Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard.
Blood w/ Total Wife, Punk Lady Apple: Tuesday, July 5. 8 p.m. $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway.
Boris w/ Nothing: Saturday, September 10. 8 p.m. $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard.
Bowling For Soup w/ Less Than Jake: Saturday, September 17. 8 p.m. $32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard.
Breakfast In America: A Supertramp Celebration: Saturday, August 20. 8 p.m. $20-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard.
Drifter w/ Enemy of Magic, Beyonder: Saturday, June 4. 8 p.m. $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway.
The Flex w/ Cardiac Arrest, Mala Leche, Freon: Tuesday, June 7. 8 p.m. $14. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway.
FusiaFest w/ Illphonics, Looprat, Domino Effect, Dre’Co, The Greater Good, Native Sun, Retro Champ: Saturday, July 2. 1 p.m. $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue.
Lights Over Arcadia w/ Ending Orion: Saturday, July 2. 8 p.m. $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue.
Lizdelise w/ Macaron Afterparty, With Glee: Friday, June 24. 8 p.m. $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue.
Midwest Avengers Crew BBQ Potluck Show w/ Mammoth Piano, Freddy Vs.: Saturday, June 25. 7 p.m. $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue.
Paul Thorn: Thursday, September 15. 8 p.m. $25-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard.
Peach Pit: Thursday, December 8. 8 p.m. $27.50-$125. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard.
The Potomac Accord: Friday, June 24. 9 p.m. Free. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust Street.
Riddy Arman: Tuesday, July 26. 8 p.m. $12/$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue.
Slothrust w/ Weakened Friends: Saturday, October 8. 8 p.m. $20/$25. Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard.
Soccer Mommy w/ TOPS: Wednesday, November 30. 8 p.m. $25-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard.
Spirits Having Fun w/ Floatie, Nipple: Thursday, June 30. 8 p.m. $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue.
Step Sister w/ Hippyfuckers, Punk Lady Apple: Saturday, June 4. 7 p.m. Pay what you want. Milquetoast, 2212 South Jefferson Avenue.