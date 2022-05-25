Newly Announced: Boris, Peach Pit, Slothrust, Soccer Mommy and More

click to enlarge YOSHIHIRO MORI Boris returns to St. Louis on Saturday, September 10 for another round of Earth-shattering metal and noise at Delmar Hall.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and Google News.

The rate of new concert announcements has returned to a pre-pandemic pace, so we will in turn resume this weekly public service of sharing with you a special selection of recently announced concerts. As time goes on, this list will get more and more comprehensive, but one thing will remain the same: We will scour the streets and the web to find the shows that absolutely must be on your radar.This week’s announcements bring standout punk and indie shows with a few festivals as well, including the exciting hip-hop FusiaFest going down on July 2 at Off Broadway with performances by many of St. Louis’ finest rappers such as Illphonics, Dre’Co, Domino Effect and more.Alex G w/ Barrie: Monday, October 10. 8 p.m. $23/$28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue.Art A’Fair w/ Alexis Tucci, The Knuckles, Maxi Glamour, Amara Arts Dance, DJ limewire.prime, Umami, Dubb Nubb, Justin Ra, Mammoth Piano, Stllegend: Thursday, June 23. 7 p.m. $25. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street.Bleach w/ Lombardy: Friday, June 24. 8 p.m. $15. Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard.Blood w/ Total Wife, Punk Lady Apple: Tuesday, July 5. 8 p.m. $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway.Boris w/ Nothing: Saturday, September 10. 8 p.m. $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard.Bowling For Soup w/ Less Than Jake: Saturday, September 17. 8 p.m. $32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard.Breakfast In America: A Supertramp Celebration: Saturday, August 20. 8 p.m. $20-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard.Drifter w/ Enemy of Magic, Beyonder: Saturday, June 4. 8 p.m. $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway.The Flex w/ Cardiac Arrest, Mala Leche, Freon: Tuesday, June 7. 8 p.m. $14. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway.FusiaFest w/ Illphonics, Looprat, Domino Effect, Dre’Co, The Greater Good, Native Sun, Retro Champ: Saturday, July 2. 1 p.m. $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue.Lights Over Arcadia w/ Ending Orion: Saturday, July 2. 8 p.m. $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue.Lizdelise w/ Macaron Afterparty, With Glee: Friday, June 24. 8 p.m. $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue.Midwest Avengers Crew BBQ Potluck Show w/ Mammoth Piano, Freddy Vs.: Saturday, June 25. 7 p.m. $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue.Paul Thorn: Thursday, September 15. 8 p.m. $25-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard.Peach Pit: Thursday, December 8. 8 p.m. $27.50-$125. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard.The Potomac Accord: Friday, June 24. 9 p.m. Free. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust Street.Riddy Arman: Tuesday, July 26. 8 p.m. $12/$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue.Slothrust w/ Weakened Friends: Saturday, October 8. 8 p.m. $20/$25. Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard.Soccer Mommy w/ TOPS: Wednesday, November 30. 8 p.m. $25-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard.Spirits Having Fun w/ Floatie, Nipple: Thursday, June 30. 8 p.m. $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue.Step Sister w/ Hippyfuckers, Punk Lady Apple: Saturday, June 4. 7 p.m. Pay what you want. Milquetoast, 2212 South Jefferson Avenue.