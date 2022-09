Newly Announced: Dale Watson, Together Pangea, Sponge, Cheer-Accident and More

click to enlarge VIA OFFICIAL WEBSITE Dale Watson will perform at Off Broadway on Wednesday, October 12.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.Alter Bridge: W/ Mammoth WVH, Pistols at Dawn, Tue., March 14, 7 p.m., $42.50-$248.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Cheer-Accident: W/ Season to Risk, Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $16. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Clerks III: The Convenience Tour: Thu., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $37-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Collie Buddz: W/ Shwayze, Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Dale Watson: Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Dirtwire: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Ian Moore: W/ B. Pags, Guilty Pleasures, Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Jinjer: W/ P.O.D., Vended, Space of Variations, Wed., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $37-$42. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Joe Gatto: Thu., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Overbored Underpaid: Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Randall King: Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Rosemary: W/ The Public, The Ricters, Fri., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Santini The Great: W/ DJ Sno, Repo Marley, Venny Vicciii, Gudda Gang, Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Shinyribs: Thu., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Sponge: W/ Misplaced Religion, the Ricters, Fri., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.String Machine: W/ Orson Wilds, Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.This Is Casually Happening: A Comedy Showcase: W/ Scott James, Meredith Hopping, Brandon Taylor, Mollie Amburgey, Wed., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $15. The Golden Hoosier, 3707 S Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, (314) 354-8044.Together Pangea: W/ the Cavves, Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Tribute Night: W/ Cover Letter, Parker & the Canons, Kerplunk, Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Videotape: W/ V Formation, Dead Birds Can Fly, Roseshands, Sun., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Voodoo Last Waltz: Sat., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ward Davis: W/ Josh Meloy, Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Yes: Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., TBA. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.