Newly Announced: Deadmau5, Noah Kahan, the Urge, Chris Webby and More

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.5 Star Roscoe: Fri., Oct. 28, 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.Aaron Kamm and the One Drops: Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.American Chamber Chorale & Orchestra Concert: Sat., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., free. Salem in Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac, 314-991-0546.Be Our Guest! Disney DJ Dance Party: Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $20-$40. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball Of Gomez: Sat., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Best Night Ever: Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Blue Sparks: Sat., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Bring Me The Fires: Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Broken Hipsters: Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.The Bronx Cheers: Fri., Oct. 21, 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.Brother Francis and the Soultones: Fri., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Chris Webby: Thu., Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., $25-$275. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Cover Lee: Sat., Oct. 8, noon, $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.Dark Star Orchestra: Sat., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Daryl Hall and the Daryl's House Band: Thu., Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m., $36.50-$166.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.deadmau5: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $79.50-$124.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Diesel Island: Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Dr. Zhivegas: Fri., Oct. 14, 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.A Drag Queen Christmas: Wed., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $43-$171. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Fall Music Festival: Sat., Oct. 15, 1 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.Fanetti Music Fest: Sat., Oct. 1, 1 p.m., free. Fanetti Park, Michigan Ave., St. Louis.Fivefold Family Reunion: Fri., Nov. 11, 5 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.The Forestwood Boys: Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Freddy Vs. The Halloween Show: Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Gimme Gimme Disco: Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.Great White & Slaughter: Fri., March 24, 7 p.m., $30-$60. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Guy Cook Trio: Fri., Oct. 7, 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.The Hard Promises: A Tom Petty Tribute: Sat., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Horseshoes & Hand Grenades: W/ One Way Traffic, Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Hot Hands Wonderland: Sat., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., free. Maggie O'Brien's, 3828 S Lindbergh Blvd, St Louis, 3148427678.Into It. Over It: W/ Nectar, Tue., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Jake's Leg: Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.JingleFest 2022: Sat., Dec. 17, 7 p.m., $20-$100. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Katie Pederson: Sat., Oct. 22, 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.Kelly Hunt: Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $20. O'Connell's Pub, 4652 Shaw Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-6600.Kendall Street Company: W/ Tenth Mountain Division, Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Kevin Buckley and Friends: Sun., Oct. 16, 11 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Killer Wails: Sat., Oct. 29, 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.Louis C.K.: Thu., Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Nick Gusman and the Coyotes: Fri., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Noah Kahan: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Old Sea Brigade: Wed., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.PorchFest STL: Sun., Oct. 2, 1 p.m., free. Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council, 6008 Kingsbury, St. Louis, 314-862-5122.Punk Rock Art Show and Record Release Party: W/ the Bent Duo, Bruiser Queen, Darling Skye, the Centaurettes, Sat., Oct. 15, 3 p.m., free. 31art gallery, 3520 Hampton Avenue, Saint Louis, N/A.Rufus Wainwright: Thu., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $45-$55. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Ave., St. Louis, (314) 533-9900.The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: Sun., Oct. 2, 3 p.m., $10-$30. Saint Louis Abbey, 500 S. Mason Road, St. Louis, 800-638-1527.The Steel Wheels: W/ Old Capital Square Dance Club, Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Steve Pecaro's SRV Tribute: W/ the Tony Campanella Band, Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The 15th Annual Gateway Blues Festival: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $59-$125. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Three of a Perfect Pair: Sun., Oct. 23, 11 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.The Unlikely Candidates: Sun., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $18. [edit secondary] Sun., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Urge: Fri., Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., $34.99-$49.99. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.