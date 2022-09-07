Newly Announced: Joel Corry, Read Southall, Turnover, Tab Benoit and More

click to enlarge VIA GROUND CONTROL BOOKING Turnover will perform at Delmar Hall on Wednesday, November 16.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.Attila: Tue., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $20. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.The Bumpin' Uglies: W/ Kyle Smith, Wed., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $17-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Dan Cummins: Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $29-$120. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Gaither Vocal Band Christmas: Sat., Dec. 3, 6 p.m., $24-$65. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Joel Corry: Sat., Nov. 19, 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.Josh Fudge: Tue., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Kane Brown: Fri., April 14, 7 p.m., $37.50-$87.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Keller Williams: Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $47-$87. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Kitchen Dwellers: W/ Daniel Donato, Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $17-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Moontower: Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Noah Thompson & HunterGirl: Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $25. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.One Night of Queen Night 1: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $29.50-$69.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.One Night of Queen Night 2: Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $29.50-$69.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Palm: Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Rachel Bobbitt: Thu., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Read Southall: W/ Matt Koziol, Sun., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Red Pears: Sun., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.River Kittens: W/ Nick Gusman, Jakob Baxter, R Scott Bryan, Leah Osbourne, Hunter Peebles, Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Tab Benoit: W/ the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sat., Dec. 17, 8 p.m., $30-$60. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.Tomlin X United: Sat., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $32.75-$102.75. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Sat., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., $26.99-$99.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Turnover: Wed., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Welshly Arms: Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Zach Deputy: Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.