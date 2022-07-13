Newly Announced: Puscifer, the Shins, Clinton Kane, Gov't Mule and More

click to enlarge TRAVIS SHINN Puscifer will perform at the Factory on Saturday, October 8.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Beau Diamond: W/ The Centaurettes, Chainsaw Boyz, Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Boz Scaggs: W/ the Robert Cray Band, Wed., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Brewski Kicks on Route 66: W/ the Bobby Ford Band, Sat., July 30, 1 p.m., $20-$75. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Celebrating Billy Joel: Thu., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.City Slicker: Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Clinton Kane: Tue., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $28.50-$33.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Cloud Machine: W/ At My Worst, the Doubted, Unknown & Sailing, Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Control Your Narrative Arise North America Tour: Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $25.99. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Courtney Barnett: W/ Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson, Tue., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $36. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Crywank + Chastity: W/ Todd Moved To Portland, Tue., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., $15. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Daniel Howell: Sat., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Daytime Television: W/ Stoker, Sweetheart, Sat., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Driver Era: W/ Summer Salt, Fri., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., $30-$105. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Echosmith: W/ Phoebe Ryan, Band of Silver, Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Farshid Etniko Duo: Thu., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Fleece: Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Gaslight Squares: Sat., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.The Goldenrods: Thu., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Gov't Mule: Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Graham Curry & the Missouri Fury: Thu., Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Grant's World Tour Series: W/ Celtica, Thu., July 21, 7 p.m., free. Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, Concord, 314-842-3298.The Hangovers: W/ Ex Cathedra, V Formation, Gavin Crowe, Sun., July 31, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Hitchcock & the Hitmen: Fri., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Hooten Hallers: W/ Glory 'n Perfection, Thu., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $15. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.Horror Section: W/ Starter Jackets, Sat., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., TBA. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Hot Hands Wonderland: Sun., July 31, 3 p.m., free. KT's Smokehouse, 4574 Telegraph Road, South St. Louis County, 314-892-7788.Hulder: W/ Devil Master, Skeleton, Extinctionism, Sun., July 17, 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Indie Rock Ice Cream Social: W/ Starwolf, Youpeopl, Jesus Christ Supercar, Amber Skies, Fri., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Inner Peace: W/ Rob Funkhouser, Hippyfuckers, Fried E.M., Sun., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Jackopierce: Thu., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $40-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Joe Park & the Hot Club of St. Louis: Sat., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Judah & the Lion: W/ Smallpools, Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $38. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Kurtis Conner: Sat., July 16, 7 p.m., $36.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Langhorne Slim: W/ Lilly Hiatt, Tue., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Mall: W/ 18andCounting, D.Sablu, Scott Plant, Kong, DJ Sex Nintendo, Fri., July 29, 7:30 p.m., $15. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.Middle Class Fashion: W/ Beth Bombara, Boxcar, Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Miss Jubilee: Sat., Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Moon Valley: Fri., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Neil Salsich & Friends: Fri., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Norma Jean: W/ Idle Threat, Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $22. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Oliver Tree: W/ Jawny and Huddy, Sat., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Over Head Dog Acoustic: Sat., July 30, 6:30 p.m., free. 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Rd, Affton, 3143902806.Patrick Sweany: Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Piff the Magic Dragon: W/ Puddles Pity Party, Sat., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., $49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Puscifer: W/ Night Club, Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $39.50-$74.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Rachel Hollis: Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $39.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Rock Paper Podcast 1000th Anniversary Party: W/ the Maness Brothers, Old Capital Square Dance Club, Samantha Clemons, Ben Diesel, Egan's Rats, Sat., July 23, 7 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Shins: Tue., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $45-$145. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Sleach: W/ Cannvas Visuals, cøde, Fri., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.St. Louis Steady Grinders: Thu., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.St. Louis String Collective Ribbon Cutting and Open House: Tue., July 19, 4 p.m., free. St. Louis String Collective, 3532a Greenwood Blvd, Maplewood, 3143252294.Sweetie and the Toothaches: Fri., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night: Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $15. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Them Coulee Boys: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Trauma Harness: W/ Finn's Motel, Soft Crisis, Electric Toothbrush Sisters, Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Turnpike Troubadours: Fri., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., TBA. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Umlouse: W/ Buy Her Candy, Natural High, Sun., July 24, 8 p.m., $13. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Voodoo Eagles: Wed., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Voodoo Pigpen: Wed., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Voodoo Uncle Tupelo & Wilco: Wed., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Voodoo Woodstock: Wed., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.W.A.S.P.: W/ Armored Saint, Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $35. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Wet Leg: Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.William Fitzsimmons: Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.