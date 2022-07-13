Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Newly Announced: Puscifer, the Shins, Clinton Kane, Gov't Mule and More

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 1:09 pm

click to enlarge Puscifer will perform at the Factory on Saturday, October 8. - TRAVIS SHINN
TRAVIS SHINN
Puscifer will perform at the Factory on Saturday, October 8.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Beau Diamond: W/ The Centaurettes, Chainsaw Boyz, Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Boz Scaggs: W/ the Robert Cray Band, Wed., Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Brewski Kicks on Route 66: W/ the Bobby Ford Band, Sat., July 30, 1 p.m., $20-$75. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Celebrating Billy Joel: Thu., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

City Slicker: Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Clinton Kane: Tue., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $28.50-$33.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Cloud Machine: W/ At My Worst, the Doubted, Unknown & Sailing, Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Control Your Narrative Arise North America Tour: Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $25.99. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Courtney Barnett: W/ Lucy Dacus, Quinn Christopherson, Tue., Aug. 9, 7 p.m., $36. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Crywank + Chastity: W/ Todd Moved To Portland, Tue., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., $15. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Daniel Howell: Sat., Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Daytime Television: W/ Stoker, Sweetheart, Sat., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

The Driver Era: W/ Summer Salt, Fri., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m., $30-$105. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Echosmith: W/ Phoebe Ryan, Band of Silver, Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Farshid Etniko Duo: Thu., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Fleece: Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

The Gaslight Squares: Sat., Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

The Goldenrods: Thu., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Gov't Mule: Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Graham Curry & the Missouri Fury: Thu., Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Grant's World Tour Series: W/ Celtica, Thu., July 21, 7 p.m., free. Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, 7400 Grant Road, Concord, 314-842-3298.

The Hangovers: W/ Ex Cathedra, V Formation, Gavin Crowe, Sun., July 31, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Hitchcock & the Hitmen: Fri., Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Hooten Hallers: W/ Glory 'n Perfection, Thu., Sept. 8, 7 p.m., $15. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.

Horror Section: W/ Starter Jackets, Sat., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., TBA. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Hot Hands Wonderland: Sun., July 31, 3 p.m., free. KT's Smokehouse, 4574 Telegraph Road, South St. Louis County, 314-892-7788.

Hulder: W/ Devil Master, Skeleton, Extinctionism, Sun., July 17, 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Indie Rock Ice Cream Social: W/ Starwolf, Youpeopl, Jesus Christ Supercar, Amber Skies, Fri., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Inner Peace: W/ Rob Funkhouser, Hippyfuckers, Fried E.M., Sun., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Jackopierce: Thu., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $40-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Joe Park & the Hot Club of St. Louis: Sat., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Judah & the Lion: W/ Smallpools, Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $38. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Kurtis Conner: Sat., July 16, 7 p.m., $36.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Langhorne Slim: W/ Lilly Hiatt, Tue., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

The Mall: W/ 18andCounting, D.Sablu, Scott Plant, Kong, DJ Sex Nintendo, Fri., July 29, 7:30 p.m., $15. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.

Middle Class Fashion: W/ Beth Bombara, Boxcar, Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Miss Jubilee: Sat., Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Moon Valley: Fri., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Neil Salsich & Friends: Fri., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Norma Jean: W/ Idle Threat, Sat., Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., $22. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Oliver Tree: W/ Jawny and Huddy, Sat., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Over Head Dog Acoustic: Sat., July 30, 6:30 p.m., free. 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Rd, Affton, 3143902806.

Patrick Sweany: Tue., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Piff the Magic Dragon: W/ Puddles Pity Party, Sat., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., $49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Puscifer: W/ Night Club, Thu., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $39.50-$74.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Rachel Hollis: Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $39.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Rock Paper Podcast 1000th Anniversary Party: W/ the Maness Brothers, Old Capital Square Dance Club, Samantha Clemons, Ben Diesel, Egan's Rats, Sat., July 23, 7 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

The Shins: Tue., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $45-$145. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Sleach: W/ Cannvas Visuals, cøde, Fri., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

St. Louis Steady Grinders: Thu., Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

St. Louis String Collective Ribbon Cutting and Open House: Tue., July 19, 4 p.m., free. St. Louis String Collective, 3532a Greenwood Blvd, Maplewood, 3143252294.

Sweetie and the Toothaches: Fri., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night: Fri., Nov. 11, 9 p.m., $15. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Them Coulee Boys: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Trauma Harness: W/ Finn's Motel, Soft Crisis, Electric Toothbrush Sisters, Sat., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Turnpike Troubadours: Fri., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., TBA. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Umlouse: W/ Buy Her Candy, Natural High, Sun., July 24, 8 p.m., $13. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Voodoo Eagles: Wed., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Voodoo Pigpen: Wed., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Voodoo Uncle Tupelo & Wilco: Wed., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Voodoo Woodstock: Wed., Aug. 17, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

W.A.S.P.: W/ Armored Saint, Tue., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $35. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Wet Leg: Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

William Fitzsimmons: Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Music Slideshows

Record Store Day at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]

The Record Store Day 2022 Drops Party at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]
Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]

Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]
Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]

Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Lo-Fi Cherokee 2022 Marks 10 Years of the Music Video Festival [PHOTOS]

Lo-Fi Cherokee 2022 Marks 10 Years of the Music Video Festival [PHOTOS]

