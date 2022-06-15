Newly Announced: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Viagra Boys, Interpol, Kurt Vile and More

click to enlarge VIA WASSERMAN MUSIC Viagra Boys will perform at Red Flag on Monday, October 10.

Calling this (considerably lengthy!) list of shows "newly announced" is a bit of a misnomer. Historically, this weekly post is meant to highlight shows that have been announced within the prior seven days, but when the COVID-19 pandemic came along, that framework was put on hold.Now, with new show announcements coming in steadily as the world adapts to life with endemic COVID, we're firing these posts back up to keep you informed about the goings-on in St. Louis' music world. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.10-String Dream: Thu., June 30, 6 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.40 Oz To Freedom - A Tribute to Sublime: Sat., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Agent Orange: W/ Bastard Squad, Fight Back Mountain, Wed., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Alaska Thunderfuck: Sun., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Alesana: W/ Palisades, Vampires Everywhere, Sat., July 9, 7:30 p.m., $26. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Alex G: W/ Barrie, Mon., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $23/$28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.All Roostered Up: Sat., June 25, 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.The Amity Affliction: W/ Silverstein, Holding Absence, Unity TX, Tue., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Andrea Gibson: Tue., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $18-$23. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Animal Collective: W/ Spirit of the Beehive, Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Anita Jackson: Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $15/$20. Joe's Cafe Gallery, 6010 Kingsbury Ave., St. Louis, 314-862-2541.Array Band: Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010. Basement Brain: W/ No Antics, Julia Gomez, Wed., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Best Night Ever: 2010s Dance Party: Sat., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Big Gigantic: W/ Inzo, Young Franco, Covex, Sun., July 17, 6:50 p.m., $30.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Bit Brigade performs Mega Man and Castlevania: W/ Super Guitar Bros, Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Black Angels: W/ The Vacant Lots, Mon., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Black Pistol Fire: W/ Lillie Mae, Tue., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Blitzkid: Tue., Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Breakfast In America - A Supertramp Celebration: Sat., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $20-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Bring Me The Fires: W/ The Intrusion, Beekman, Tue., June 28, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Buy Her Candy: W/ Birds of Squalor, Close to Zero, Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Calling: Tue., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Colt Ball: Wed., June 29, 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Courtney Marie Andrews: Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Cult: W/ Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Zola Jesus, Sun., July 10, 7:30 p.m., $49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Dead Horses: Thu., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $14-$19. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Dean Lewis: W/ Forest Blakk, Tue., June 28, 8 p.m., $25-$129. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Demarius Hicks: Fri., July 29, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., July 30, 7:30 p.m., free. The Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, 3536 Washington Ave, St Louis, 314-571-6000.The Devil Wears Prada: W/ Stray From the Path, Dying Wish, Sat., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Drew Lance: Tue., June 28, 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Dropout Kings: W/ Normandy, Egan's Rats, Thu., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Electric Six: W/ Supersuckers, Sun., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Elway: W/ Holy Mess, The Haddonfields, Sat., July 16, 8 p.m., $13. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Eric McSpadden and Margaret Bienchetta: Thu., June 30, 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Falsetto Boy: W/ Heavy Weather, Joe, Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Flatfoot 56: W/ Capgun Heroes, Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $15. [edit secondary] W/ Capgun Heroes, Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.George Benson: Thu., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Gerard Erker: Fri., July 8, 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Grand Funk Railroad: W/ Foghat, Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Grumpster: Sun., July 10, 8 p.m., $15/$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Harpo Jarvi: W/ Forteana, Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Hazmat: W/ Buyhercandy. Rosemary, Fri., July 8, 7 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Impending Doom: W/ War of Ages, This is Me Breathing, Hard Graves, Sacrifice the Sacred, Fri., July 29, 6:30 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Interpol: W/ Spoon, the Goon Sax, Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $31.50-$225. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Jake's Leg: Sat., July 16, 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening: Sat., June 25, 7:30 p.m., $40.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.John Calvin Abney: W/ Cole Bridges, Thu., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Jon Langston: Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.King of Pain: A Tribute to The Police: W/ Ashes to Stardust, Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.King Princess: W/ Dora Jar, Tue., July 26, 7:30 p.m., $34.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Kurt Vile and the Violators: Fri., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Landen Billington: Thu., June 23, 6 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.Lights Over Arcadia: W/ Railhazer, Ending Orion, Sat., July 2, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Little Feat: W/ Nicki Bluhm, Sun., July 24, 7:30 p.m., $49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.The Luka State: Sun., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Mac Sabbath: W/ Speedealer, Lung, Thu., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Making Movies: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.mc chris: W/ Crunk Witch, Wed., July 20, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Melvins: Wed., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $26. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Memphis May Fire: W/ From Ashes to New, Rain City Drive, Wolves At The Gate, Fri., July 8, 7:30 p.m., $23-$39.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Michelle: Thu., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $17/$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Minks: W/ Waltzer, Backup Singer, Wed., July 27, 7:30 p.m., $10/$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.The Monocles: W/ No Antics, 1781, Fri., July 29, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Murder by Death: W/ Amigo the Devil, Samantha Crain, Wed., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $27.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Origami Angel: Sun., Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo: Mon., Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., TBA. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Pinegrove: W/ Poise, Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $27. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Radio Buzzkills: W/ Bruiser Queen, Covert Flops, Matt F. Basler, Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Rainbow Kitten Surprise: W/ Twen, Wed., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., $46. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: W/ Attack Attack, Kingdom Collapse, Astoria State, Fri., July 22, 6 p.m., $22.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Rings of Saturn: W/ Extortionist, Distinguisher, Loser, Matt Miller, Fri., July 1, 6:30 p.m., $21. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Robert Jon & The Wreck: W/ Nick Gusman and The Coyotes, Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Roominators: Sat., June 25, 8 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.Sean Kingston: Sat., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $30-$125. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.S.G. Goodman: W/ Le Ren, Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15/$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Sisser: W/ Vaudevileins, Soft Crisis, Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309. [edit secondary] W/ North by North, Middle Class Fashion, Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Sky Creature: W/ 18andcounting, Syna So Pro, Eric Hall, Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Sleigh Bells: Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $30. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Social House: Mon., July 18, 7:30 p.m., $22-$40. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Soulard Blues Band 4th of July Show: Mon., July 4, 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Spice Trio: Sun., June 26, 2 p.m., free. Copperfire, 200 E Main St, Belleville, (618)235_5010.Spite: W/ Boundaries, Vatican, Bodybox, Sat., June 25, 7 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Steve Reeb: Fri., July 1, 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Stone Hen: Sat., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Talkin Trash with Bobby Stevens: Sat., July 16, 6 p.m., free. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Tenille Townes: Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Three Days Grace: W/ Wage War, Zero, Fri., July 22, 7:30 p.m., $45.50-$65.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Tidal Volume: W/ Cave Radio, Mads & Co., Sat., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $13/$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Unwell: W/ Sink In, Dialogue, Uncanny Valley, Sun., June 26, 7:30 p.m., $10/$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Viagra Boys: W/ Shame, Kills Birds, Mon., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $22. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Weasel Walter and the St. Louis Ensemble: W/ Alex Cunningham, Seth Davis, Damon Smith, Janet Xmas, Bitchfit, Tue., July 19, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Wednesday 13: Sun., Sept. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$100. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Wheeler Walker, Jr.: Sat., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $36. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Whitehall: W/ Bleach Balta, Fri., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $12/$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Witchpit: W/ Lizard Breath, Mongoose, Mon., July 11, 7:30 p.m., $10/$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Young Animals: W/ Inches from Glory, Distant Eyes, Unknown & Sailing, Mon., July 25, 7:30 p.m., $5. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.