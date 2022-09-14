Newly Announced: Steve Aoki, the Killers, Hoodie Allen, Smoking Popes and More

click to enlarge VIA SHORE FIRE MEDIA Steve Aoki will perform at RYSE Nightclub on Friday, October 14.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.American Chamber Chorale & Orchestra Concert: Sat., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., free. Salem in Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac, 314-991-0546.Andy Frasco & the U.N.: Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ben Jones: Sat., Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Blanco Brown: Thu., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., $25-$59.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Breathe Carolina: Fri., Oct. 28, 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.Carson Mann and Cree Rider: Thu., Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Champian Fulton: Fri., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Christmas Candlelight Concert: Fri., Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., $30-$85. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-534-1700.The Darrells: Fri., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.The Deal: Sun., Oct. 9, noon, free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Drew Sheafor and the Soul Rangers: Thu., Oct. 6, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Eric Gales and Devon Allman: A Salute to the King: Fri., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $74.99 – $299.00. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Foxing: W/ the Mall, Shinra Knives, Thor Axe, Fri., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Gaslight Squares: Sat., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.The Goldenrods: Thu., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Héctor Anchondo: Fri., Oct. 28, 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Hitchcock and the Hitmen: Fri., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Honoring the Queen of the Blues: Koko Taylor: W/ Mz. Sha and the Ka'ShA Band, Fri., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Hoodie Allen: Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $29.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Howard Street: Fri., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Howl at the Moon Halloween Party and Hip-Hop Show: Sat., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Jeremiah Johnson: Sat., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Joanne Shaw Taylor: Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $29-$99. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Joe Park and the Hot Club of St. Louis: Sat., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.John McDaniel: Thu., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Jon Bonham and Friends: Fri., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.A Journey of Voices: Sun., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $10-$52. Webster University Community Music School, 535 Garden Ave., Webster Groves, 314-968-5939.A Kat Edmonson Christmas: Wed., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Keltic Reign: Sat., Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.The Killers: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $34.25-$134.25. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Lola Kristine: Fri., Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Lucero: W/ L.A. Edwards, Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Lumet: Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Machine Head: Mon., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $28-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Miss Jubilee: Fri., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Moon Valley: Sat., Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Ms. Hy-C and Her Fresh Start Band: Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Muscadine Bloodline: W/ Ben Chapman, Fri., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $20. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.Nakatani Gong Orchestra: Sat., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $10. Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue, St Louis, (314) 352-8050.Neil Salsich and Friends: Thu., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Oktoberfest Beer Choir: Tue., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Protomatyr: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.R&B Kings: W/ Jagged Edge, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, Sun., Nov. 27, 6 p.m., $79-$169. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Remembering Stax Records: W/ Roland Johnson, Sat., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Renaissance Band: Fri., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Roger Schmelzer: Sat., Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Ryan Cheney: Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Smoking Popes: W/ Off With Their Heads, Limbeck, The Color Fred, Thu., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Stephanie Stewart and Friends: Thu., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Steve Aoki: Fri., Oct. 14, 10 p.m., $35-$900. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.Steven Page: Tue., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.STL Originals Festival: Sun., Oct. 2, 4 p.m., free. Ritz Park, 3147 S. Grand Blvd, St. Louis.Susan Werner: Fri., Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Sweetie and the Toothaches: Fri., Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Vanessa Collier: Sat., Oct. 22, 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Voodoo Blues Brothers: Wed., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Voodoo Ladies Night: Wed., Oct. 12, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Voodoo Phish: Wed., Oct. 5, 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.W. Mark Akin: Tue., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Welcome To The Carn-Evil: Fri., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.West End Junction: Fri., Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Wilhelms: Sat., Oct. 29, 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Witching Hour Blues: Tribute to Jimi Hendrix: W/ Matt Roland, Sat., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.The Wood Brothers: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Your Favorite Jukebox: Sat., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Yungblud: Fri., July 21, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Zak Farmer: Thu., Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.