Newly Announced: Wet Leg, Black Lips, Testament, George Clinton and More

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Wet Leg will perform at Delmar Hall on Wednesday, September 7.

OK, so this week, calling this (considerably lengthy!) list of shows "newly announced" is a bit of a misnomer. Historically, this weekly post is meant to highlight shows that have been announced within the prior seven days, but ever since the COVID-19 pandemic came along, that framework has been put on hold.Now, with new show announcements coming in steadily as the world adapts to life with endemic COVID, we're firing these posts back up to keep you informed about the goings-on in St. Louis' music world. But Rome wasn't built in a day, as they say, so for the next few weeks you're likely to see a deluge of shows both newly announced and those which have been on the books for some time as we rebuild our listings. That's due to the technical quirks of our system, which allows us only to export the shows that we've added within the last seven days, without differentiating those which were only recently announced.Is that complicated? Maybe! But bear with us, as it will be less so in the near future. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.4 Hands Anniversary Party with Jeff Rosenstock: W/ NNAMDI, Catbite, Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., free. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Actual/Actual: W/ Bryerton - Smith Duo, Adam Goodwin, Sun., June 19, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.AJJ: W/ Open Mike Eagle, Wed., July 6, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Alex G: W/ Barrie, Mon., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $23/$28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Al Holliday & The East Side Rhythm Band: W/ Eugene Johnson & Co., Sat., July 2, 8 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Alligator Wine: Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $10/$12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.American Aquarium: W/ Mike McClure, Sun., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Amos Lee: W/ Neal Francis, Tue., June 14, 7:30 p.m., $50/$59.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Andrew Bird: W/ Iron & Wine, Meshell Ndegeocello, Wed., Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., $41-$75. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.Arionne: W/ Makaylah Renae, Whit, Thu., June 23, 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Asking Alexandria: W/ Nothing More, Atreyu, Eva Under Fire, Thu., June 9, 6:30 p.m., $38.25/$42.25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Avett Brothers: Thu., June 30, 8 p.m., $55-$85. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.AWOLNATION: W/ Badflower, The Mysterines, Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Backstreet Boys: Sat., July 30, 7:30 p.m., $39-$435. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Bad Bad Hats: W/ Gully Boys, Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Band of Heathens: W/ Dalton Domino, Tue., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Barns Courtney: Fri., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $25/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Bayside: W/ Thrice, Anxious, Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $30/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Beau Diamond: W/ The Legendary Tiger Rider, Weak Daze, Fri., June 17, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.The Beths: W/ Rosie Tucker, Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $20/$24. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Billy Howerdel of A Perfect Circle: Sun., June 26, 8 p.m., $30/$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Bit Brigade performs Mega Man and Castlevania: W/ Super Guitar Bros, Sat., July 30, 8 p.m., $15/$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Blight Future: W/ The Chandelier Swing, The Vast, Sat., June 25, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Blinded by Stereo Album Release Show: W/ Pirate Signal, Sat., June 25, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Blood: W/ Total Wife, Punk Lady Apple, Tue., July 5, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Blvck Hippie: W/ The Centaurettes, Daisy-Chain, Thu., June 23, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Black Lips: W/ Bloodshot Bill, Sun., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $20/$22. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Bleach: W/ Lombardy, Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Blue Stones: W/ Des Rocs, Thu., July 21, 7:30 p.m., $25/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Bob Schneider Solo: W/ Jon Bonham and Friends, Thu., June 23, 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Boris: W/ Nothing, Sat., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Boulevards: Mon., July 18, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Bowling For Soup: W/ Less Than Jake, Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $32.50/$37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Brian Culbertson: W/ Marcus Anderson, Marqueal Jordon, Sun., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $49.40-$59.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Brick + Mortar: W/ Andres, America Part Two, Thu., July 21, 8 p.m., $15/$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Broncho: W/ Labrys, Wed., June 22, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Brother Moses: Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Cactus Blossoms: W/ Esther Rose, Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., $22.50-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Cannons: W/ Windser, Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $17/$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Carbon Leaf: Wed., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $22.50/$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Charles Wesley Godwin: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $10/$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Chase Atlantic: W/ Leah Kate, Xavier Mayne, Sun., July 17, 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Chase Matthew: Thu., Aug. 18, 8 p.m., $25/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.City Morgue: W/ SSGKobe, Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $25/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Clint Coley: Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Coin: W/ BLACKSTARKIDS, Tue., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Colbie Caillat: Sun., June 26, 8 p.m., $35-$139. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Comedy Bang! Bang! Live: Thu., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Crash Test Dummies: Tue., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $40-$50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Cyanides: W/ The Maness Brothers, Elvis Bumped & the Vodka Boys, Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Daniel Romano: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Dean Lewis: W/ Forest Blakk, Tue., June 28, 8 p.m., $25/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Deslondes: Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $15/$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Durry: Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $13. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Dinosaur Jr.: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $30/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Dispatch: W/ O.A.R., G. Love, Wed., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $25. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.The Dollop Live Podcast: Sat., Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Doobie: Sat., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.El Monstero: W/ Living Colour, Sat., July 9, 7 p.m., $25. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.El Ten Eleven: Wed., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Empath: W/ Algae Dust, Punk Lady Apple, Fri., June 24, 7:30 p.m., $12/$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Eric Johnson: Thu., March 9, 2023 8 p.m., $40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Fair Saint Louis: W/ Coolio, Third Eye Blind, Montell Jordan, X Ambassadors, Tone Loc, Young MC, Color Me Badd, Joe Dirt, Dovydas, Just In Time, DJ Audio, Wild Air, Rodney Atkins, Tyler Farr, Jordan Suter and the High Road, Yacht Rockers, Leslie Craig Duo, Michael B Whit, Steve Reeb, Well Hungarians, Sat., July 2, noon; Sun., July 3, noon; Mon., July 4, noon, free. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.Family Medicine: W/ Direct Measure, Mindclot, The Flu Season, Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Five For Fighting: W/ The Verve Pipe, Tue., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$49.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Fixx: Wed., June 29, 7:30 p.m., $27.50/$32.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Floatie: W/ Spirits Having Fun, Punk Lady Apple, Big Waves, Thu., June 30, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Flogging Molly: W/ The Interrupters, Tiger Army, The Skints, Tue., June 14, 6:30 p.m., $37.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Flor: W/ The Wldlfe, good problem, Tue., Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., $20/$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Focal Point Duos Series: W/ Dave Black, Roger Netherton, Fri., June 3, 8 p.m., $15/$20. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.Gang of Youths: Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Gary Gulman: Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $25-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic: Sun., July 10, 5 p.m., $25-$100. The Lot at The Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard.Gin Blossoms: W/ The Last Bandoleros, Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $27.50/$32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Giovannie and the Hired Guns: Wed., July 27, 8 p.m., $22/$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Goo Goo Dolls: Fri., July 29, 7 p.m., TBA. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Gored Embrace: W/ Mutilation Barbecue, Hanging Fortress, Gates to Hell, Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Hanson: Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $39.50/$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Haylor Night: W/ Fangirl Fantasy, Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$22. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Hembree: W/ Dante Elephante, Post Sex Nachos, Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Helmet: Thu., June 23, 8 p.m., $22/$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Here Come The Mummies: W/ Saxsquatch, Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $27.50/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.iDKHOW: W/ Joywave, Mon., Aug. 29, 7 p.m., $32.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.illuminati hotties: W/ Enumclaw, Olivia Barton, Tue., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Interpersonal: W/ Inches From Glory, The Open Books, Serenade Of, Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Izaak Opatz: Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Japanese Breakfast: W/ The Linda Lindas, Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Jimmie Vaughan: Sat., June 25, 8 p.m., $40/$45. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Jimmy Eat World: W/ Charly Bliss, Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $40-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Joe Satriani: Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $41.50-$91.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Joe Vann: W/ Kassi Valazza, Fri., July 1, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Josh A: W/ Justin Stone, Sat., July 9, 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Keith Wallen: Tue., June 28, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Kelsey Waldon: Sat., July 16, 8 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Kevin Morby: Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Killers: W/ Johnny Marr, Sun., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $34.25-$134.25. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.KSHE 95’s Rock & Roll Fantasy: W/ Celebration Day - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Sat., Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., $25. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Lake Street Dive: Sun., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $31. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.Larry Fleet: W/ Tyler Booth, Thu., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $25/$30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Lizdelise: W/ Macaron Afterparty, With Glee, Fri., June 24, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Lobby Boxer: W/ Tidal Volume, Poster Logic, Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Local Honeys: Fri., July 22, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Lost Stars: W/ Day Tvvo, Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Ludo: Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $35-$100. Sun., Oct. 30, 7 p.m., $35-$100. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Lyle Lovett and His Large Band: W/ Chris Isaak, Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $29.50-$425. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Madahoochi: W/ Cosmic Rascals, Fri., July 8, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Man Man: W/ Pink $ock, Thu., July 7, 8 p.m., $18/$23. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Marcus King: W/ Dean Delray, Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Matchbox Twenty: Sun., June 19, 7:30 p.m., $30.50-$851. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.McKinley James: Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $12/$15. The Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh St., St. Louis.Midwest Avengers Crew BBQ Potluck Show: W/ Midwest Avengers, Mammoth Piano, Freddy VS., Sat., June 25, 7 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Midnight: W/ NIGHTLY, Tue., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $30/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mike.: Wed., July 27, 8 p.m., $35/$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Milly: W/ Life’s July, Umlouse, Wed., June 22, 8 p.m., $10/$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Misplaced Religion: W/ Inner City Witches, Beekman, Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Mother Mother: W/ Sir Sly, Transviolet, Thu., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Mountain Goats: W/ Abby Hamilton, Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $39.50/$54.50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Mt. Joy: W/ Madison Cunningham, Thu., June 23, 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.MUNA: Sat., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $31-$36. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Natalie Huggins: W/ Middle Class Fashion, Pretty Talk, Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $10/$12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Nate Smith: W/ Karley Scott Collins, Thu., July 14, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The National: Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $39.50. Sat., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $39.50-$205. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Nick Shoulders: Wed., July 6, 8 p.m., $17.50/$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Night Moves: Tue., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $15/$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Night Rider in the Sky: W/ Heavy Pauses, Damon Smith, Tue., June 14, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.NOAHFINNCE: W/ Sophie Powers, Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., $15/$17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Nowhere: W/ Pagan Athletes, Engine IX, LIPS, Pink Strap, Lil Smokie, Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $5-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Number One Sons: W/ The Chandelier Swing, Sewer Urchin, Fri., June 17, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Open Highway Music Festival: W/ Steve Earle & The Dukes, The Whitmore Sisters, Thu., July 28, 8 p.m., $40. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Paul Cauthen: W/ David Ramirez, Sun., June 12, 8 p.m., $35. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Peach Pit: Thu., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $27.50/$125. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Pecos & the Rooftops: Thu., July 28, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Phlegms: Sun., July 3, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.PJ Morton: Fri., July 15, 8 p.m., $34.50-$39.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Polymer Mercies: W/ Pealds, Puhoy, Fri., July 1, 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.The Potomac Accord: Fri., June 24, 9 p.m., free. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-241-2337.Potterless: Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Psychedelic Furs: W/ X, Tue., July 26, 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.PUP: W/ Angel Du$t, Oceanator, Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $25/$28. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Rahli “STL’s Most Wanted Pt. II”: W/ No Brainer ENT, Litty Gang, PGR, Dezzy Bee, YMN EA, Bigvee_vvs, Mopar Beezy, Sat., June 4, 7 p.m., $15-$20. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.R.A.P. Ferreira: W/ BLAX, Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Rebelution: W/ DENM, DJ Mackle, Sat., July 23, 8 p.m., $32.50-$40. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.The Record Company: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $25/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Restless Road: W/ Jenny Teator, Thu., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $10/$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Riddy Arman: Tue., July 26, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.River City Tanlines: W/ The Uppers, Prunes, Thu., June 16, 8 p.m., $10/$13. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.River Kittens: W/ Handmade Moments, Tue., June 14, 8 p.m., $15/$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers: W/ Nate Bergman, Sun., June 19, 8 p.m., $22/$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Role Model: W/ THE BLSSM, Sat., June 25, 8 p.m., $23/$28. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Queers: W/ Teenage Bottlerocket, Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Sales: Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $23/$26. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire: Fri., July 1, 7 p.m., $49-$359. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Sarah Shook & the Disarmers: Sun., July 31, 8 p.m., $17/$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Satsang: W/ Lua Flora, Thu., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $17/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Savannah Conley: W/ Secondhand Sound, Sun., July 24, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.School of Rock: Sun., June 5, 12:30 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: Sun., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$165. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Settle Your Scores: W/ Chief State, Wilmette, Thu., June 30, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.S.G. Goodman: W/ Le Ren, Fri., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $15/$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Shawn James: W/ Grave Dancer, Tue., July 12, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Sibling Rivalry Tour: W/ Bob and Monét, Wed., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $40-$101. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Slaid Cleaves: Mon., July 25, 8 p.m., $25/$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Slothrust: W/ Weakened Friends, Sat., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Snail Mail: W/ Momma, Hotline TNT, Sat., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Soccer Mommy: W/ TOPS, Wed., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $25/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.SoMo: Sun., July 24, 8 p.m., $24.50-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Spill Canvas: Wed., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $20/$22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Stone Hen: W/ Sunwyrm, Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Thu., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Static-X: W/ Fear Factory, Dope, Twiztid, Cultus Black, Wed., April 5, 2023 6:30 p.m., $30/$105. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Stephen Lynch: Sat., June 25, 8 p.m., $39.50/$45. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Steve Vai: Mon., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $40/$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Sun Room: Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $18/$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Super Bomb: W/ Fluorescent, Weed Tuth, Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Tesla: W/ Bad Marriage, Signal 13, Sat., June 18, 8 p.m., $44.50-$74.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Testament: W/ Exodus, Death Angel, Thu., Sept. 15, 6:50 p.m., $30/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.THAT PURPLE STUFF: A Royal DJ Tribute to Prince: Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.They Might Be Giants: Sun., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., SOLD OUT. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.This Party Is Killing You: The Robyn Party – 10th Anniversary Tour: W/ ADVENTURE[S], Sat., July 16, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Three Way Stop: Wed., June 15, 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Toadies: W/ Reverend Horton Heat, Nashville Pussy, Wed., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $30/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Trick of the Tail: Sat., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Twangfest 24 Night 1: Katie Pruitt & Lilly Hiatt: Wed., June 8, 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Twangfest 24 Night 2: Ha Ha Tonka: W/ Aaron Lee Tasjan, Yard Eagle, Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Twangfest 24 Night 3: The Jayhawks: W/ Steve Dawson & the Lucid Dreams, Prairie Rehab, Fri., June 10, 8 p.m., $40/$45. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Twangfest 24 Night 4: Cracker: W/ John Paul Keith, Little Dylan, Sat., June 11, 8 p.m., $35/$40. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Twin Tribes: Thu., July 21, 7:30 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Tyrone Wells: W/ Ellie Schmidly, Sun., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $22/$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Umphrey’s McGee: W/ The Disco Biscuits, Fri., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., $49.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.Vulgarity: W/ Purity Among Thieves, Hard Graves, Sun., June 12, 6:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Welcome to Night Vale: The Haunting of Night Vale: Mon., June 20, 8 p.m., $30/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Wet Leg: Wed., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $25/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Wrecks: W/ Girlhouse, Mothé, Mon., June 20, 8 p.m., $20/$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Yola: W/ Jac Ross, Sun., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $27.50/$32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.