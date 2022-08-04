Newly Announced: Wiz Khalifa, Napalm Death, Foxy Shazam and More

click to enlarge VIA M.A.D. TOURBOOKING Napalm Death will perform at Red Flag on Friday, October 21.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, Google News.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.Adam Maness & Friends: Tue., April 11, 10 a.m., $20-$23. [edit secondary] Wed., April 12, 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Anat Cohen: Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $31-$41. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Bokyung Byun: Sat., Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., $20-$39. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.The Broken Hipsters: Thu., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Cary Morin: Fri., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $16. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.Das Bevo Luau and Pig Roast: W/ Rock and the Wranglers, Sat., Aug. 20, 4 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Dayseeker: W/ the Word Alive, Moodring, Sun., Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., $22-$39.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Debby Lennon: Tue., May 9, 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Emo Nite LA Presents Emo Nite: Sat., Oct. 22, 9 p.m., $16-$31. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Eric Slaughter Group: Fri., Aug. 26, 9 p.m., $10-$15. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.The Forestwood Boys: Fri., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Foxy Shazam: Tue., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Grub and Groove: Sat., Aug. 13, 3 p.m., free. Francis Park, Eichelberger St. & Donovan Ave., St. Louis.Hard Bop Messengers Album Release: Sat., Aug. 20, 10 p.m., $10-$25. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.Kendall Davidson: Unplugged: Sat., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $10-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.Kevin Buckley: Tue., March 14, 10 a.m., $20-$23. [edit secondary] Wed., March 15, 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Kevin Buckley and Friends: Sun., Aug. 21, 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Lady J's "Music at the Intersection Sampler Special": Sat., Aug. 13, 9 p.m., $10-$20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.Local H: W/ Here Comes the Zoo, Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Lone Bellow: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $26-$30. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys: Tue., Oct. 18, 10 a.m., $20-$23. [edit secondary] Wed., Oct. 19, 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Napalm Death: W/ Brujeria, Frozen Soul, M.D.C., Fri., Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The Peace, Love, Music Concert: Fri., Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., $15. Florissant Civic Center, Parker Road & Waterford Drive, Florissant, 314-921-5678.Pyromania: Sat., Sept. 17, 2 p.m., $30-$150. Cedar Lake Cellars, 11008 Schreckengast Road, Wright City, 636-745-9500.Real Friends: Sun., Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., $22-$39.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Red Baraat: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Somi Kakoma: Sat., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.St. Louis Celebrates Angela Winbush: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $25. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Stone Crazy: Fri., Aug. 19, 7 p.m., free. [edit secondary] Fri., Oct. 21, 7 p.m., free. [edit secondary] Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., free. Cheers Bar and Grill, 61 National Way Shopping Center, Manchester, (636) 220-8030.Swamp Rats: Fri., Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.Tiffany Elle: Fri., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$25. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.Tim Schall: Tue., Dec. 6, 10 a.m., $20-$23. [edit secondary] Wed., Dec. 7, 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Todd Snider: Sat., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $31-$41. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Tuba Skinny: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., $25. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Voices of Mississippi: Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Wiz Khalifa: W/ Logic, Fri., Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., $29.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.