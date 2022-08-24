Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

Newly Announced: Zombi, Guster, Leyla McCalla, Shrek Rave and More

All the newest St. Louis concerts added to the books in the past seven days

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 2:26 pm

click to enlarge Leyla McCalla will perform at the Sheldon on Thursday, October 20. - RUSH JAGOE
RUSH JAGOE
Leyla McCalla will perform at the Sheldon on Thursday, October 20.

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!

Bangarang: Sat., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.

The Bolzen Beer Band: Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., free. [edit secondary] Sun., Sept. 25, 3 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Boxcar: Thu., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Casting Crowns: W/ Cain, Anne Wilson, Fri., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $20-$125. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

Christa and the Boomerangs: Sat., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Danny Kalaher: Wed., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.

David Hylla’s Good Time Band: Sat., Sept. 24, noon, free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

The Deutschmeister Brass Band: Sat., Sept. 24, 4 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Die Spitzbuam: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Diesel Island: Fri., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Country Western Disco Dance Party: Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Eagles: Tue., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $126-$496. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Execution Day: W/ Archers, Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

The Gaslight Squares: Thu., Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m., free. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599.

Guster: Tue., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $36-$56. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Home Remedy: Sat., Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m., free. Epiphany UCC, 2911 McNair, St. Louis, 314-772-0263.

The Junction: Hills: W/ Kizzle Mobbin' & His Live Band, Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen: Wed., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Leyla McCalla: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

Lida Una: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Mister Blackcat: Sun., Oct. 2, 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Morgan Page: Sat., Sept. 24, 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.

My Posse in Effect: Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Raise the Roof: Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $25-$35. Lucas Schoolhouse, 1220 Allen Ave., St. Louis, 314-920-1058.

The Record Company: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas: Sun., Dec. 11, 3 p.m., $63. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Sarah Silverman: Fri., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $35-$65. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Shrek Rave: Sat., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Them Dirty Roses: Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Twiddle: Sat., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Waterloo German Band: Fri., Sept. 23, 4 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Zombi: Tue., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $13. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

