Newly Announced: Zombi, Guster, Leyla McCalla, Shrek Rave and More

RUSH JAGOE
Leyla McCalla will perform at the Sheldon on Thursday, October 20.
Bangarang: Sat., Sept. 10, 7 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.
The Bolzen Beer Band: Sat., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., free. [edit secondary] Sun., Sept. 25, 3 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
Boxcar: Thu., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
Casting Crowns: W/ Cain, Anne Wilson, Fri., Nov. 18, 7 p.m., $20-$125. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.
Christa and the Boomerangs: Sat., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
Danny Kalaher: Wed., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.
David Hylla’s Good Time Band: Sat., Sept. 24, noon, free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
The Deutschmeister Brass Band: Sat., Sept. 24, 4 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
Die Spitzbuam: Fri., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
Diesel Island: Fri., Sept. 30, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Country Western Disco Dance Party: Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Eagles: Tue., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $126-$496. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.
Execution Day: W/ Archers, Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
The Gaslight Squares: Thu., Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m., free. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599.
Guster: Tue., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $36-$56. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Home Remedy: Sat., Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m., free. Epiphany UCC, 2911 McNair, St. Louis, 314-772-0263.
The Junction: Hills: W/ Kizzle Mobbin' & His Live Band, Fri., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen: Wed., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.
Leyla McCalla: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.
Lida Una: Fri., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
Mister Blackcat: Sun., Oct. 2, 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
Morgan Page: Sat., Sept. 24, 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.
My Posse in Effect: Fri., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Raise the Roof: Fri., Sept. 9, 7 p.m., $25-$35. Lucas Schoolhouse, 1220 Allen Ave., St. Louis, 314-920-1058.
The Record Company: Thu., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas: Sun., Dec. 11, 3 p.m., $63. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Sarah Silverman: Fri., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $35-$65. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.
Shrek Rave: Sat., Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
Them Dirty Roses: Fri., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
Twiddle: Sat., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
The Waterloo German Band: Fri., Sept. 23, 4 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.
Zombi: Tue., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $13. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.