Nicki Minaj Collabs With St. Louis Rapper Sexyy Red

Minaj contributed a verse to Sexyy Red's viral hit "Pound Town"

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 11:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
Her coochie pink, her booty hole brown, her rhymes so fire she got Nikki Minaj to slam down.

If the above sentence makes no sense to you, do yourself a favor and check out St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red's breakout hit "Pound Town." The pearl-clutching lyrics to this throwdown were enough to make Sexyy Red a viral sensation — and enough to grab the attention of Nicki Minaj.

In a remix of "Pound Town" released yesterday, Minaj, Sexyy Red and producer Tay Keith took the hit to new heights.

In her verse, Minaj raps: "I'm a bitch, I want fish and grits / Throwing hissy fits, I ain't talking about chicken when I jerk it with my tits /  I be twerking on the dick, plus I'm slurping every drip /  When I'm riding, choke his neck, or missionary doing splits."

Minaj and Sexyy Red collaborated for the remix, called "Pound Town 2," after Minaj met Sexyy Red and found her to be "so down to earth and sweet."


In a recent newsletter to fans, Minaj  said she wrote her verse in "Pound Town 2" in about three hours.

"I couldn't hear myself on this song at first, but once I let go and decided to just have fun with a bad b!tch, I ended up LOVING how it came out!" Minaj said.

"S/O St. Louis, the mid west, etc," Minaj later wrote.

Sexyy Red, whose off-stage name is Janae Wherry, grew up in St. Louis. "Pound Town" catapulted her career upward since its release in January and earned her praise from Cardi B and Post Malone.

In an "extremely unfiltered" interview with Complex, Sexyy Red said "Pound Town" was the first song she every freestyled. It was just about what was "happening in her life that day."

"I feel like you don't have a filter," Complex journalist Eric Skelton said in his interview with Sexyy Red.

The rapper responded: "Never."
Related
A video shoot for Lo-Fi Cherokee.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week May 25 to 31: Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days

Related
Tina Turner died on Wednesday after a battle with a long illness.

Rock and Roll Legend Tina Turner, 83, Dies: The singer got her start in St. Louis, where she met her abusive husband and performing partner Ike


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rock and Roll Legend Tina Turner, 83, Dies

By Rosalind Early

Tina Turner died on Wednesday after a battle with a long illness.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week May 25 to 31

By Daniel Hill

A video shoot for Lo-Fi Cherokee.

KDHX DJs Issue 'No Confidence' Letter in Executive Director Amid Continued Strife

By Jessica Rogen

KDHX

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week May 18 to May 24

By Daniel Hill

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week May 18 to May 24

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us