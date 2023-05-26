Nicki Minaj Collabs With St. Louis Rapper Sexyy Red

Her coochie pink, her booty hole brown, her rhymes so fire she got Nikki Minaj to slam down.
If the above sentence makes no sense to you, do yourself a favor and check out St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red's breakout hit "Pound Town." The pearl-clutching lyrics to this throwdown were enough to make Sexyy Red a viral sensation — and enough to grab the attention of Nicki Minaj.
In a remix of "Pound Town" released yesterday, Minaj, Sexyy Red and producer Tay Keith took the hit to new heights.
In her verse, Minaj raps: "I'm a bitch, I want fish and grits / Throwing hissy fits, I ain't talking about chicken when I jerk it with my tits / I be twerking on the dick, plus I'm slurping every drip / When I'm riding, choke his neck, or missionary doing splits."
Minaj and Sexyy Red collaborated for the remix, called "Pound Town 2," after Minaj met Sexyy Red and found her to be "so down to earth and sweet."
In a recent newsletter to fans, Minaj said she wrote her verse in "Pound Town 2" in about three hours.
"I couldn't hear myself on this song at first, but once I let go and decided to just have fun with a bad b!tch, I ended up LOVING how it came out!" Minaj said.
"S/O St. Louis, the mid west, etc," Minaj later wrote.
Sexyy Red, whose off-stage name is Janae Wherry, grew up in St. Louis. "Pound Town" catapulted her career upward since its release in January and earned her praise from Cardi B and Post Malone.
In an "extremely unfiltered" interview with Complex, Sexyy Red said "Pound Town" was the first song she every freestyled. It was just about what was "happening in her life that day."
"I feel like you don't have a filter," Complex journalist Eric Skelton said in his interview with Sexyy Red.
The rapper responded: "Never."
