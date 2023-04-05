One Way Traffic Stretches Its Legs With a Newly Eclectic Sound

click to enlarge SARAH PICKEL One Way Traffic will celebrate the release of its new album, Move Into the Outside, with a show on Saturday.

One Way Traffic's Leah Osborne is a '90s-minded soul. In her Tower Grove South apartment, a red-vinyl edition of Alanis Morrissette's 1995 album Jagged Little Pill is set to play on her turntable. Stacks of VHS tapes ('91's Fried Green Tomatoes, '96's Twister, '97's Dante's Peak) are on display beneath her television along with a single DVD — Saturday Night Live: The Best of Cheri Oteri — highlighting the comedian's mid-'90s run on the show.

The '90s is also the decade that launched the music that Osborne fell in love with after high school — patchouli-scented progressive Colorado jamgrass.

"I was like, 'Oh, my god," Osborne says. "What's Railroad Earth? What's Leftover Salmon? What's Yonder Mountain String Band? And then I started going to festivals. That's when I realized, 'This is the world I want to be in.'"

The fruits of that epiphany will be on display at Old Rock House (1200 South Seventh Street, 314-588-0505) on Saturday, April 8, for the release party for One Way Traffic's forthcoming sophomore album.

It should be quite a party. After all, the quintet — Osborne (baritone ukulele/vocals), Drew Lance (drums/vocals), Sam Avery (guitar/vocals), Sam Aubuchon (mandolin) and Erik Ferguson (bass) — has gone a long way toward making St. Louis grassier, higher and more sleep-deprived. The group has electrified the newgrass scene with daredevil picking, consciousness-expanding grassedelica (or psychedelic jamgrass) and enough frenzy-whipping jamgrass bedlam to make you spit up your tincture.

Osborne, however, was not always so music focused. As a high schooler at Bishop DuBourg, her jam was sports — she was a four-year varsity softball standout and roller hockey ringer. During her first year at Lindenwood University, Osbourne focused on ice hockey, playing left wing and helping the school win a national championship in 2006.

She switched to culinary school and met Justin Torres of local hippiegrass band Clusterpluck, and the music bug bit. Inspired after seeing Elephant Revival play, Osborne picked up the washboard. "I was blown away," Osborne says. "First of all, the band was led by a woman. Watching Bonnie Paine play the washboard — I was like, OK, I can do this."

Osborne became a full-time member of Clusterpluck as a washboardist and singer, got her first taste of touring and performing at festivals, and eventually picked up an unusual instrument for bluegrass: the baritone ukulele.

The one Osborne has been playing for the last 10 years hangs on her apartment wall. It's a well-loved instrument, the body scratched to hell from a zillion G-chords. Suddenly, Osborne hops up to show off her new one. "I've been searching for three years for a full-size baritone uke," she says, opening a case and running her hand across the instrument's four strings. "It's pretty much my favorite thing in the world."

Osborne left Clusterpluck at the end of 2015 to focus on cooking full time, working in a variety of kitchens. But the music kept pulling her back in. "I had it ingrained in me," she says. "I had to keep doing it."

Enter Drew Lance. A regular on the scene, Lance is the scruffy, lovable drummer and vocalist who plays with everyone in town, and who cut his jamgrass teeth as a five-year member of Grass Fed Mule. Lance knew Osborne from Clusterpluck and, after seeing her solo gigs around town, formed a duo with her in 2017.

One day on stage at Venice Cafe, Lance and Osborne noticed a road sign that inspired a new band name: One Way Traffic.

They're joined by guitarist Sam Avery, an unassuming 23-year-old more than a decade younger than Osborne. He's indicative of the multifariousness that has contributed to One Way Traffic's eclectic musical directions.

Chill-pilled and philosophical, Avery fell hard for Grateful Dead grassy offshoot Old & In the Way and taught himself to play bluegrass guitar. "My parents would drop me off at open mics, and I would play and eventually started getting noticed," he says.

One of those places was Pop's Blue Moon, which held its Keep It Grassy open bluegrass picks every Monday night, a weekly hang that Osborne rarely missed. "From 2017 to 2019, we were up there every single Monday," she says. "Some of those Mondays were hot, too."

"It was such an education," Avery says. "These older guys were there who had been playing since they were kids, and you'd just sit there and watch them."

Keep It Grassy at Pop's is where Avery met mandolinist Aubuchon and bassist Ferguson, who eventually joined Osborne and Lance to make One Way Traffic a five-piece.

The band released a self-produced first album, Turn Right, in 2019 and won the Northwest String Summit band contest in Oregon. "We were competing against all these bands that had been around for years, and we had been together for only eight months," Avery says, grinning.

But the win's timing could have been better. "The world shut down shortly after that. Other than that, it was all positive," Lance says with a laugh.

During the pandemic, the band's three songwriters — Osborne, Lance and Avery — focused on writing new material, trying to keep the band together and finding a way to pay the bills. To that end, Osborne started Yonder Eats, her private catering company.

"I think we significantly changed over COVID," she says. "We went from being mostly grassy to progressing as writers and coming up with different kinds of songs."

Indeed, One Way Traffic's first album is filled with acoustic-driven songs that lean on established newgrass structures and traditional two-step rhythms. Over time, the band has broken free of those boundaries.

When One Way Traffic started to perform again in 2021 — at a sold-out socially distanced concert at the Foundry, a main-stage set at Roots N Blues in Columbia, etc. — the sets opened with acoustic bluegrass and then shifted to more electric and experimental forms.

Much of the band's sound comes from having three songwriters. "We all write differently," Lance says. "I write more straightforward songs. Sam [Avery] writes songs that go all around and do all kinds of things. Leah finds a spot somewhere in between the two."

"I try to keep everything very loose," Avery elaborates. "For me, music is all about the conversations that happen on stage. Obviously, there's a structure to the song, but I try to keep everything very open, always looking for the innovation in the song and see where it wants to stretch its legs."

As a result, the band has developed a musical telepathy that adds live spontaneity and improvisation.

"It's a different show every time," Osborne says.

"When it all comes together, we are all just communicating chaos," Avery says. "Sometimes it melds together and creates something awesome, and sometimes you're like, 'Oh shit,' and you have to find your way out. To me that's some of the funnest parts — when it goes off the rails. There are peaks and valleys, and the valleys are just as fun as the peaks."

For the last three years the band has been working on capturing this adventurous approach in the studio, and is set to release a nine-song album, Move Into the Outside, out April 4. The album title speaks to the band's jammy, rock-oriented evolution.

"There are a lot of different colors and types of songs," Lance says. "It's much more of a growth album than the first one."

Fans will be able to hear the whole thing live at the album release party, where the band will play Move Into the Outside in its entirety and then return for a second set of anything-goes jambidextrous musical collaborations.

The show will include an expanded band with keyboards, fiddle, banjo, a brass section and guest appearances by the Burney Sisters, and it will be recorded for an eventual live album release.

"This is the most confident that I've ever been," Osborne says. "Before we were trying to ease into things. Now we're just who we are."

One Way Traffic plays at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, at Old Rock House (1200 South 7th Street). Tickets are $15 to $20.