Pig & Whiskey Festival Returns This Weekend

If you’re looking for booze, barbecue and a family-friendly good time, look no further than the Pig & Whiskey Festival, which will be taking over Maplewood outside of Schlafly Bottleworks from Friday, July 28, to Sunday, July 30.
As the name implies, the free event will feature barbecue from local vendors — such as Navin’s BBQ, Sugarfire and Stellar Hog — and whiskey tastings. On Whiskey Row you can get new recipe ideas from local mixologists and see demos at the chefs’ stage.
The event will also feature three days of music on multiple stages. St. Louis legends Murphy Lee and Kyjuan will perform on Friday along with ’90s hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Singer-songwriter Grace Potter will headline on Saturday, while alt-rock band Everclear will close out the festival on Sunday. For a full lineup see below or visit pigandwhiskey.com.
Don’t worry about the heat or the kids at the festival. There will be multiple cooling stations, a free kids zone and an STL Road Pony shuttle so you don’t have to walk all the way from your car to the event. The shuttle may also come in handy when you’re trying to get back to your car loaded down with all your cool finds from the local vendors on hand, including Heya Wellness, Amy’s Cake Pop Shop, King Cookie and City Winery.
We know what you’re thinking: “The Cubs-Cards games are on Friday and Saturday, how will I choose?” You don’t have to. You can catch the games at the festival thanks to Alamo Drafthouse.
If you want to really take advantage of the event of the summer, then get VIP tickets for an open bar, an unobstructed view of the stage and a chance to meet the performers. VIP tickets are $100 to $185.
Pig & Whiskey runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. with the last shuttle service ending at 7:30 p.m. Pig & Whiskey is sponsored by CBD Kratom, Jack Daniel’s, Heya Wellness, and It’s All in Good Taste Edible Cannabis. It takes place outside of Schlafly Bottleworks, which has partnered with the Riverfront Times to put on the event.
Friday, July 28
On the Jack Daniel’s Main Stage
5 p.m. DJ Charlie Chan Soprano
6:30 p.m. Murphy Lee & Kyjuan
8 p.m. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Saturday, July 29
On the Jack Daniel’s Main Stage
2 p.m. School of Rock
4 p.m. Elliott Pearson and the Passing Lane
6 p.m. Hillary Fitz
8 p.m. Grace Potter
Second stage brought to you by Good Taste
Noon to 2 pm. DJ Kimmy Nu
3 p.m. The Vanilla Beans
5 p.m. Katarra
7 p.m. Mammoth Piano
Sunday, July 30
On the Jack Daniel’s Main Stage
1 p.m. Tree One Four
3 p.m. 40 oz to Freedom
5 pm. Everclear
Second Stage brought to you by Good Taste
Noon Vallie Golde
1 p.m. Jesus Christ Supercar
2 p.m. Nathaniel Carroll and the Party Line
4 p.m. Matt F. Basler
