Pig & Whiskey Festival Returns This Weekend

If you’re looking for booze, barbecue and a family-friendly good time, look no further than the Pig & Whiskey Festival, which will be taking over Maplewood outside of Schlafly Bottleworks from Friday, July 28, to Sunday, July 30.As the name implies, the free event will feature barbecue from local vendors — such as Navin’s BBQ, Sugarfire and Stellar Hog — and whiskey tastings. On Whiskey Row you can get new recipe ideas from local mixologists and see demos at the chefs’ stage.The event will also feature three days of music on multiple stages. St. Louis legends Murphy Lee and Kyjuan will perform on Friday along with ’90s hip hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Singer-songwriter Grace Potter will headline on Saturday, while alt-rock band Everclear will close out the festival on Sunday. For a full lineup see below or visit pigandwhiskey.com Don’t worry about the heat or the kids at the festival. There will be multiple cooling stations, a free kids zone and an STL Road Pony shuttle so you don’t have to walk all the way from your car to the event. The shuttle may also come in handy when you’re trying to get back to your car loaded down with all your cool finds from the local vendors on hand, including Heya Wellness, Amy’s Cake Pop Shop, King Cookie and City Winery.We know what you’re thinking: “The Cubs-Cards games are on Friday and Saturday, how will I choose?” You don’t have to. You can catch the games at the festival thanks to Alamo Drafthouse.If you want to really take advantage of the event of the summer, then get VIP tickets for an open bar, an unobstructed view of the stage and a chance to meet the performers. VIP tickets are $100 to $185.Pig & Whiskey runs Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. with the last shuttle service ending at 7:30 p.m. Pig & Whiskey is sponsored by CBD Kratom, Jack Daniel’s, Heya Wellness, and It’s All in Good Taste Edible Cannabis. It takes place outside of Schlafly Bottleworks, which has partnered with theto put on the event.The lineup includes:On the Jack Daniel’s Main Stage5 p.m. DJ Charlie Chan Soprano6:30 p.m. Murphy Lee & Kyjuan8 p.m. Bone Thugs-N-HarmonyOn the Jack Daniel’s Main Stage2 p.m. School of Rock4 p.m. Elliott Pearson and the Passing Lane6 p.m. Hillary Fitz8 p.m. Grace PotterSecond stage brought to you by Good TasteNoon to 2 pm. DJ Kimmy Nu3 p.m. The Vanilla Beans5 p.m. Katarra7 p.m. Mammoth PianoOn the Jack Daniel’s Main Stage1 p.m. Tree One Four3 p.m. 40 oz to Freedom5 pm. EverclearSecond Stage brought to you by Good TasteNoon Vallie Golde1 p.m. Jesus Christ Supercar2 p.m. Nathaniel Carroll and the Party Line4 p.m. Matt F. Basler