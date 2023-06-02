Pig & Whiskey Returns With Murphy Lee, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Grace Potter

The second annual Pig & Whiskey will take place July 28 to 30 at Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue). Presented by the Riverfront Times in partnership with Schlafly Beer, the free event will feature barbecue samples from a host of local heavy hitters, as well as three days of national and local acts, including Murphy Lee and Kyjuan from the St. Lunatics, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Grace Potter, 40 Oz to Freedom and Everclear. A roster of local performers will be announced as we get closer.
Tickets are free, but VIP tickets will get you access to an open bar, free appetizers, better views of the stage and even meet and greets with the performers.
And parents: No need to get a sitter for this one. The kid-friendly festival even features a kids area, along with cooling zones and a vendor village.
Get those VIP tickets — and more info — at pigandwhiskey.com. And check out photos from last year's festival to see one of last year's biggest summer events — and a taste of what to expect this year.
139 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter