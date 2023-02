Radiohead Spin-off The Smile to Play St. Louis in July

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Flickr / Raph_PH Thom Yorke performing with The Smile.

Even if you've never heard of The Smile, you're probably familiar with another band two of its members founded: Radiohead.Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood formed The Smile with jazz drummer Tom Skinner during the COVID-19 lockdowns and then debuted at a surprise live-streamed show in 2021. The Smile sounds like a stripped-down version of Radiohead, for sure, but its songs have a lot of layers for a three piece comprised of drums, bass and guitar.When The Smile's debut albumcame out last year, many fans and critics remarked that the record was so good, it could easily have been mistaken for a Radiohead's follow-up to its late-career masterpieceThat might be a stretch. But take a look at The Smile's in-studio performance at Seattle's KEXP and decide for yourself.Tickets for The Smile's July 20 show at the Factory in Chesterfield go on sale tomorrow and can be bought through the Factory's website