Radiohead Spin-off The Smile to Play St. Louis in July

Even if you've never heard of The Smile, you're probably familiar with another band two of its members founded: Radiohead.
Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood formed The Smile with jazz drummer Tom Skinner during the COVID-19 lockdowns and then debuted at a surprise live-streamed show in 2021. The Smile sounds like a stripped-down version of Radiohead, for sure, but its songs have a lot of layers for a three piece comprised of drums, bass and guitar.
When The Smile's debut album A Light for Attracting Attention came out last year, many fans and critics remarked that the record was so good, it could easily have been mistaken for a Radiohead's follow-up to its late-career masterpiece A Moon Shaped Pool.
That might be a stretch. But take a look at The Smile's in-studio performance at Seattle's KEXP and decide for yourself.