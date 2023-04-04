Review: Lucius' St. Louis Show Was a Feast for the Senses

click to enlarge Steve Leftridge Lucius on stage at Delmar Hall.

First things first: Last night at Delmar Hall, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig sported dirty-blonde bobs. With bangs, of course. The pair, who have long dressed like twins on stage, wore fuschia double-breasted, shoulder-padded blazers, with Laessing (aka the Taller One) in matching flared pants and Wolfe in black tights and sparkly black thigh-high near-stiletto boots.

Lucius specializes in this kind of double vision, down to the two’s matching keytars, two-sided keyboard and a pair of floor toms the duo whacked in unison. They are also big on vocal unison, as they braid their crystalline voices into a lush cascade, doubling the melody lines much of the time but periodically breaking into immaculate harmonies, specializing in voice crossing and overlapping, often singing directly to each other so that their voices make for a single gorgeous instrument.

For the Feels Like Second Nature tour, Lucius is now backed by four musicians, including longtime drummer Dan Molad (married and then divorced from Wolfe) and guitarist Peter Lalish, along with newer additions — bassist Solomon Dorsey and redbearded keyboardist/guitarist Alex Pfender — all of whom, in the spirit of Lucius-style coordination, wore black star-sequined coverall jumpers.

Leaning heavily on the Studio 54 elements of last year’s Second Nature, the gals opened with a flurry of do-the-Hustle thumpers, first with the album’s title cut, filled with Xanadu bass-synths and the detached cool of the singers’ synchronized movements around the stage. During the Prince-like shimmy of “Next to Normal,” the band joined the frontwomen in some Morris Day-style jungle-love swaying, and the keytars came out for “Promises,” making for a Second Nature hat trick that saw all six band members adding to the thick vocal tapestry.

In fact, slathered as the vocals were with microphonic product, it was at times tough to hear sharp definition as the sound swirled around the room. The sound was garnished by twirling lights that complemented the dancefloor throb of songs like the sultry “24,” on which the mirror-sequined floor toms rotated to double as disco balls.

Lucius performed in front of a large backdrop of the neon-pink cornucopia circles from the Second Nature album cover. As the group has never shied away from provocative visual ambiguity (see the cover for 2013’s Wildewoman), could one be blamed for thinking the backdrop resembled a giant space vagina? Or that there was titillationary intent behind the ladies’ one-stand, two-mic configuration, if you know what I mean.

Or maybe not. With its singular combination of post-modern imagery and retro-fashion, a Lucius show is a feast for the senses, and it’s hard not to get carried away by the whole seductive carousel on display, at least according to the high school theater teachers in the audience, a sizable chunk of the crowd. Extra-intoxicating was a powerhouse push through “The Man I’ll Never Find,” the best of the new songs, and a ravishing “Dusty Trails” from 2016’s Good Grief, backed by Pfender’s fingerpicked acoustic, made more powerful when Wolfe and Laessig backed away from the mics for some denuded vocal wallop.

The duo taught the crowd some simple “choir-ography” to use during “Heartbursts” and turned up the prom-night synths for “LSD,” which tripped its way into a medley of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Cher’s “Believe” and Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.” The main set ended with a rambunctious “Geneveive,” all cowbells and island riddims.

The show’s most moving moment came during the encore when Wolfe and Laessing waded into the crowd to sing “Two of Us on the Run” directly into their fans’ eyes, many of those eyes made teary by the experience.

Finally, decked out in blinding silver large-sequined dresses, the Lucius ladies returned to the stage for a finale that blended their own “Turn It Around” with Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love,” as the duo themselves became the room’s twirling last-dance disco balls.