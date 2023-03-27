Review: Toto's ’80s Nostalgia-Fest Rocked the Stifel Theatre

Steve Leftridge Toto brought its fire to the Stifel Theatre Sunday night.

You supply the night. They’ll supply the Lukather.

After 46 years in the saddle, Toto’s Steve Lukather, the band’s sole remaining original member, knows how to put on a classic-rock show.

Toto gives you the hits, the drum solo, the keyboard solo, the singalong call-and-response, the Beatles cover, the pork-pie hats, the Roman numerals, the big band logo in the back, the whole shebang.

And, respecting a seasoned audience, it’ll have you home by 10 p.m.

Currently on tour opening for Journey, Toto is sneaking in some headline shows along the way, including Sunday night’s stop at the Stifel Theatre.

For his part, Lukather still has some of the most entertaining hair in rock, as though the energy from his guitar is coming out of the top of his head. With his bushy white mass of hair and his all-black attire, Lukather was half mod, half Bea Arthur's Maude last night, albeit with cooler earrings.

He also still plays the holy hell out of the guitar. If there’s one thing that 60-something rock fans love, it's a good old-fashioned blues-based electric guitar solo, and Lukather scratched that itch all night. In the middle of the broody “Kingdom of Desire,” for instance, Lukather stretched the song the length of a basketball quarter, and the Boomers roared their approval.

Of course, the recent resurgence in popularity of Toto’s 1982 smash “Africa” has brought a few young faces to Toto shows, some who were not yet born when the song was originally released. That includes some members of the band.

Toto has always had a rather fluid lineup, but longtime singer Joseph Williams has stuck around, still with a tenor strong enough to nail those notes on “Rosanna.” And say what you will about veteran Toto utility player Warren Ham’s vest of many colors, he remains a sweet and soulful flautist. In fact, he Hammed it up all night on vocals, congas, harmonica and a variety of saxophones.

The seven-piece band pumped out some high-octane arrangements, with the busyness of double keyboards and Lukather’s guitar workouts getting tangled into an almighty jazz-rock stew on fan favorites such as “White Sister” and “Falling in Between,” landing those songs on a dime.

Should-I-stand-or-sit drama gripped the expensive seats most of the evening. While most sat through deeper cuts like “You are the Flower” and “Waiting for Your Love,” Lukather chummed everyone up for “Hold the Line,” and a woman named Pamela in the front row made the most of her moment when the band played her namesake song.

Once Lukather hit the power chords that introduced “I’ll Supply the Love,” everyone was bipedal for a run of home-stretch biggies including “Rosanna” and the one they had all been waiting for. “Are you ready to hear that song now?” Lukather asked before launching into the tropical synths of “Africa,” a moment captured in the video libraries of half the iPhones in the building.

It was such an ’80s nostalgia-fest that I half-expected original MTV VJ Alan Hunter to show up, until I realized that he was in fact sitting across the aisle from me.



READ MORE:



A vocals-swapping encore of “With a Little Help From My Friends” sealed the deal on nearly two hours of vintage Totoian rock and roll, and the audience got the ’80s trip they came for — as sure as Kilimanjaro rises like Olympus above the Serengeti.