RIP Beatle Bob, the St. Louis Music Scene’s Most Persistent Fan

click to enlarge By Nick Schnelle Beatle Bob in an uncharacteristically still pose, captured by photographer Nick Schnelle at an RFT Music Showcase in 2009.

Damn. They say these things come in threes, so here we have Sinead O’Connor and Randy Meisner and now Beatle Bob. It’s unlikely the three of them were ever in the same room at the same time, but it wasn’t for Beatle Bob’s lack of trying.

The tributes are rolling in for Beatle Bob — the St. Louis-based concert enthusiast born Robert Matonis, who recently passed away after battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Like every other frequent concertgoer in St. Louis over the last 30-plus years, I took notice of Beatle Bob and his distinctive Beatles-style mop of hair whenever I saw him, if nothing else than to confirm that I was probably at the best show in town if Beatle Bob were there.

Beyond that, did I enjoy his actual presence? His contribution to the evening? I probably battled it to about a draw. On one hand, yes, Bob added a certain colorful element to the evening, a palpable uptick to the enthusiasm in the room, a curious sideshow lagniappe that provided a feast for the senses, a bit of comic relief, a baffling ingredient of wonder, a childlike curio in the corner filled with an indefatigable spirit of love for rock and roll.

On the other hand, he called an awful lot of attention to himself. He cleared room on every side of his body with his maladroit dervishes. He often pushed his way to the front of the stage, past people who got there before him. And for many, Bob's dance moves (the elbow chugs, the fingerpoints, the lunges, the bowling back-kicks, the x-armed clinch, the dice throws, the — look out! — spins) were a distracting nuisance. To say that Bob couldn’t dance is, of course, somewhat subjective, but what is objectively true is that Bob had no internal concept of rhythm and that wherever his arms and feet landed amid his clodhopping was a matter of ungainly accident.



Of course, the spectacle of Bob's geeky seesaw was part (or all) of the fun of having him around, and his gyrational oddities were met with equal parts delight, mockery, imitation and derision. I can remember being relieved when artists welcomed and celebrated him from the stage rather than expressed annoyance at his scene-stealing presence. At an outdoor show on the Landing sometime in the ‘90s during which Bob was a particularly dominant force against the middle of the stage, Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller looked down and declared, “Beatle Bob, I’m so glad you’re here.”

Bob appeared to love those moments, beaming and pointing at the bands, reveling in folks treating him like a celebrity, quick to say hello to people yelling his name, posing for photographs. But for all of the crowded shows where he was bathed with attention, there were others, thousands of them, that were sparsely attended — weekdays at Cicero’s, the Hi-Pointe, Off Broadway, wherever, when there was hardly anyone there to notice him. And yet he showed up. And on he danced.



Like many of you, I gave Beatle Bob a ride a few times, back in the days of the bar-hopping Mississippi River Music Festival when, as usual, he relied on other fans to give him a lift to his next planned venue. I always got a kick out of having him in the car, and, for what it’s worth, he was unfailingly cordial, gregarious, and appreciative of the help.

Beatle Bob claimed to have attended nearly 9,500 consecutive shows over 27 years. Like so many things with Beatle Bob, the veracity of his claims cannot be trusted. That was part of his commitment to his role (or of his slippery self-marketing, depending whom you ask). Regardless, his real numbers are obviously astounding. And, perhaps, diagnosable.



click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRIAN NOLAN Beatle Bob and Barb "The Cookie Lady" Lutz at Last Call, the final concert for Mississippi Nights, a photo included in the new Mississippi Nights book. The bash was hosted on January 19, 2007. The building was demolished nine months later on September 20, 2007.

Investigative types tried to crack the practical mysteries of his life — what he did for a living or how he afforded the out-every-night lifestyle or why he didn’t drive or where he lived. Some of those answers came to the surface. However, the paradoxical mysteries of what drives a man to live his life in nightclubs but never drink or smoke, to seek crowds but to always do so alone, to dance compulsively but seldom with anyone else, to never miss a night out even though no one would notice or care if he did: These are mysteries of Beatle Bob’s psychology that will never be solved.

Increasingly, in recent years, Bob’s reputation underwent a decline. The alleged, but never proven, acts of kleptomania. The phony “big plugs” he gave artists coming to town on his nonexistent radio show. There was a fan movement with its own website dedicated to getting him to sit down at shows. But nothing ever slowed him down. Until ALS did. It’s another irony of Beatle Bob’s life — the cruelest one — that the disease that claimed him is marked by a paralysis of the hands, feet, and limbs.

Whatever you thought of him, Beatle Bob was an inimitable local legend whose energy and animation were so big that his fame, derived from nothing more than obsessive rock fandom, spread outside our city’s borders and became the subject of story and song. He dedicated his life to becoming, for a great many, the living, breathing, and — most importantly — dancing embodiment of the rapture of live music.

Thanks for the memories, Beatle Bob. One thing is for sure: No one will ever follow in your dance steps.