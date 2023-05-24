Rock and Roll Legend Tina Turner, 83, Dies

The singer got her start in St. Louis, where she met her abusive husband and performing partner Ike

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 3:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Tina Turner died on Wednesday after a battle with a long illness.
HBO/OFFICIAL RELEASE POSTER
Tina Turner died on Wednesday after a battle with a long illness.

The Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner, died Wednesday at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, according to Reuters. She was 83 years old.

Turner had a plethora of hits throughout her career, both as a solo act and as a duo with Ike Turner, to whom she was married. Her biggest songs include instantly recognizable hits — "River Deep - Mountain High," "What's Love Got to Do With It," "The Best" and "Private Dancer." She also won eight Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame... twice.

Turner was born in Tennessee as Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939. She moved to St. Louis as a teenager to live with her mom, and famously met Ike Turner when she grabbed the microphone during one of his shows when he was performing with the Kings of Rhythm in East St. Louis.

The moment would go down in rock music history. Turner asked Bullock if she knew any more songs and later recorded a demo with her.  He also came up with Bullock's stage name, Tina Turner, even though the two didn't marry until 1962.
Slideshow

Club Imperial in St. Louis in Its Heyday [PHOTOS]

Club Imperial in St. Louis in Its Heyday [PHOTOS]
12 slides
Turner and his band. Crowds line up outside Club Imperial. Ike Turner was Mississippi born, but found a regular St. Louis stop at Club Imperial. The club during its glory years. More Turner. The club advertises an Ike and Tina show.
Click to View 12 slides


Her first hit as Tina Turner was "A Fool in Love" in July 1960. After that, Ike created the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, which included Ike's band and a girl group called the Ikettes. Turner also recalled that it was around this time that Ike first hit her, after she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

The two achieved mainstream fame by 1966 with "River Deep - Mountain High." The duo later opened for the Rolling Stones and recorded at Carnegie Hall. In her autobiography I, Tina, Turner revealed that Ike was promiscuous and abusive for the duration of their marriage. She got divorced in 1978.

Turner was down, but not out. After she famously escaped her abusive marriage, she appeared on shows like The Sonny & Cher Show, The Brady Bunch Hour and Hollywood Squares to make ends meet, but her music was not charting in the late 1970s or early '80s.

Finally in 1983, Tina started her comeback. She covered "Let's Stay Together," a hit for Al Green, which got her a record deal. That record was Private Dancer, which had the hit song "What's Love Got to Do With It." The album, which she recorded in just two weeks, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 in the U.K.

Turner also adopted a sexier stage persona including short skirts, tight pants and big hair, and racked up a bunch of Grammy wins throughout the '80s, including Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for "One of the Living."

Tina kept making hits and even performed alongside Beyonce at the Grammys in 2008. In December 2016, she had the distinction of having her songs used in a jukebox musical about her life, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical.

The songstress also famously renounced her American citizenship and became a Swiss citizen.

Slideshow

The Sexiest People From St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Jon Hammactor
30 slides
Karlie Klossmodel Tina Turnerentertainer Sterling K. Brownactor Nikki Glasercommedian Nellyentertainer Richard Fortusguitarist for Guns N' Roses and Pale Divine
Click to View 30 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

KDHX DJs Issue 'No Confidence' Letter in Executive Director Amid Continued Strife

By Jessica Rogen

KDHX

St. Louis Musician Kip Loui Just Wrote His Best Song Ever

By Steve Leftridge

Kip Loui

St. Louis' Black Tulip Celebrates 5th Anniversary as Chorus for All

By Monica Obradovic

Black Tulip Chorale

Fox News Says One Sane Thing, Praises 100 gecs

By Monica Obradovic

100 gecs' first EP was inspired by the Skrillex and Diplo colab Jack Ü and DJ S3RL.

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us