Say My Name: Beyoncé Mixes Up St. Louis, MI, with St. Louis, MO

click to enlarge Press photo Beyonce will perform at America's Center on Saturday.

This is a typo, but when I saw St. Louis, MI my head nearly exploded😂. Bey in mid-Michigan would be something else. Love to St. Louis — Missouri and Michigan ❤️. #beyonce #worldtour pic.twitter.com/EHtE9l1CwX — Elisse Ramey (@Elisse_Ramey) February 1, 2023

if beyonce say that st. louis is in michigan then st. louis is in michigan idk what to tell you 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/lFppYUULgg — kam 🦎 (@crabcakess420) February 1, 2023

You read that headline right: Beyoncé is coming to St. Louis.The world-renowned, Grammy-award-winning artist announced her “Renaissance World Tour” on her Instagram page this morning.The schedule features an August 21 stop at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis.The tour coincides with the release of Beyoncé's seventh studio album,, which has been nominated for nine Grammy's. She will jumpstart the four-months-long tour in Stockholm on May 10 before ending in New Orleans on September 27.It will mark the first worldwide tour since "On The Run II" in 2018, when Beyoncé performed with her husband, Jay Z.But it seems there was a little bit of a hiccup along the way. For a minute, it seemed as though Beyonce might not be coming to St. Louis, Missouri, after all.When Beyoncé's team released the schedule this morning, they accidentally put "St. Louis, MI."It was a minor cause for concern — because therea St. Louis, MI, a city of about 7,500 people designated as the "Geographic Center of the Lower Peninsula Michigan" and nicknamed the "Middle of the Mitten."But it looks like we beat out St. Louis, MI. Her website has since been updated her website to clarify her show on September 27 will take place in St. Louis,So take that St. Louis, MI. We get a Beyoncé show.For more information on the schedule and tickets, visit the Beyoncé website.