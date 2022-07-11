Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

See Incredible Footage of KISS Playing the KSHE Kite Fly in 1974 in St. Louis

You wanted the best, KSHE got you the best

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 10:38 am



It’s not often that we get to see vintage St. Louis concert footage (with matching audio) in such high quality, so this footage from the KSHE Kite Fly is jaw-dropping.

The KSHE Kite Fly festivals are a huge part of St. Louis music history. St. Louis’ favorite classic rock station always brings the party and that was never more true than it was on March 29, 1974 when they introduced St. Louis to KISS.

KSHE is credited as one of the first radio stations in the country to play a KISS single and St. Louis music lovers licked it up. Fans showed out in droves to welcome these painted-face rockers to the stage in Forest Park, where KISS played a rare daytime show to their largest audience yet as a band.

John Neiman, author of In Concert: KSHE and 40+ Years of Rock in St. Louis, is quoted on the KSHE website as saying that in an attempt to get a better view, KISS fans climbed anything they could find including the backstops of the baseball diamonds, and that fans “bent the wooden soccer goal posts like twigs under their weight.”

The band, for their part, seemed to really enjoy the crowd response. The video includes scenes that feature a young, beaming Gene Simmons and a pogoing Paul Stanley who appears to be authentically energized by the adoration.

For more great stories about St. Louis’ big classic rock history, pick up Neiman’s book or visit KSHE95.com for a detailed history of the station.

And to see other big moments in Kisstory, visit Sam Loomis’s YouTube page for newly-uploaded clips of high-quality footage.

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Record Store Day at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]

The Record Store Day 2022 Drops Party at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]
Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]

Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]
Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]

Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Lo-Fi Cherokee 2022 Marks 10 Years of the Music Video Festival [PHOTOS]

Lo-Fi Cherokee 2022 Marks 10 Years of the Music Video Festival [PHOTOS]

Music Slideshows

Record Store Day at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]

The Record Store Day 2022 Drops Party at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]
Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]

Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]
Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]

Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Lo-Fi Cherokee 2022 Marks 10 Years of the Music Video Festival [PHOTOS]

Lo-Fi Cherokee 2022 Marks 10 Years of the Music Video Festival [PHOTOS]

Music Slideshows

Record Store Day at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]

The Record Store Day 2022 Drops Party at Euclid Records [PHOTOS]
Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]

Broadway Oyster Bar's Crab Fest Was Rockin' [PHOTOS]
Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]

Crowds Turned Out for STL Fest at the Big Top at Grand Center [PHOTOS]
Lo-Fi Cherokee 2022 Marks 10 Years of the Music Video Festival [PHOTOS]

Lo-Fi Cherokee 2022 Marks 10 Years of the Music Video Festival [PHOTOS]

Trending

Sexy Saxophone Guy from The Lost Boys Playing the Sinkhole

By Jaime Lees

Sexy Saxophone Guy from The Lost Boys Playing the Sinkhole

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: July 7 to 13

By Riverfront Times Staff

Be sure to catch Man Man when you get the chance; you never know when the unpredictable group will take another hiatus.

Torrey Holliday Is ‘King’ of St. Louis Hip-Hop Videos

By Benjamin Simon

Torrey Holliday is the videographer behind the popular videography business, Torrey Production.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: June 23 to 29

By Riverfront Times Staff

A slew of punk-centric bands including the Holy Hand Grenades will perform at South Broadway Athletic Club while the barbecue and beer flows freely this Saturday.

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us