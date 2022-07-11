Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Sexy Saxophone Guy from The Lost Boys Playing the Sinkhole

Tim Cappello is coming to wiggle those hips in St. Louis

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 10:34 am



You know him as the guy with the buff physique and the aggressive hip pumping who played the saxophone in The Lost Boys, but Tim Cappello is much more than a guy with a memorable movie cameo.

The oiled-up, ponytailed multi-instrumentalist has a distinctive look, but he’s also had an amazing career. He dropped out of high school at 15 and was accepted at the New England Conservatory of Music. And in addition to playing saxophone for Peter Gabriel, he toured with Carly Simon before being hired by Tina Turner as her saxophonist and keyboardist. Then he toured with Ringo Starr as a member of his All-Starr Band. The list goes on and on.


In addition to music gigs, Cappello has had a successful acting career, too, including appearances on Miami Vice and in Hearts of Fire with Bob Dylan.

And now he’s visiting the Sinkhole (7423 South Broadway Street, SinkholeRecords.com) so St. Louis millennials and Gen X-ers can get a big dose of Lost Boys nostalgia when he starts working those hips. (We’re turning into boomers with the way that we love things from our childhood, aren’t we?)

And it looks like Cappello puts on quite the performance, harnessing his ample charisma and putting it all into his one-man show. From the promotional video on YouTube, it looks like he gets the crowd pretty hyped, too.


You can catch Cappello performing alongside DJ Sex Nintendo (a.k.a. Matty Coonfield) at the Sinkhole on Wednesday, September 7. The show is all-ages and tickets are $10 in advance and $13 at the door.

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
