South Park Shouts-Out St. Louis Rapper Big Boss Vette

Two characters performed the viral TikTok dance for her song "Pretty Girls Walk" on the show

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 3:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor

South Park's 26th season kicked off last week with a nod to St. Louis's own Big Boss Vette and her viral song "Pretty Girls Walk," which has a trending dance on TikTok.

Probably even more popular than Megan Trainor's "Made You Look," it is hard to scroll through TikTok without seeing people earnestly performing the strut-heavy dance or parodying it. So naturally when South Park characters Tolkien and Kyle get TikTok famous at school, they shoot a viral video to the track in front of their lockers.

Over the weekend, Big Boss Vette tweeted the South Park clip along with the message, "My song is on the showwwww !!!"

She wasn't the only rapper to be featured in the Valentine's Day-themed episode, which centered on the already highly bigoted Eric Cartman falling under the sway of "Cupid Ye" (a cross between Cartman's own id, the Roman god of love, and famous Holocaust-denier Kanye West). In the end though, the spectral Kanye proves to be too much of an anti-semite even for Cartman.

If you're wondering what that has to do with Tolkien and Kyle strutting and shimmying to one of St. Louis's best talents, you'll just have to watch the episode — which you can do on HBO Max or on Comedy Central's website for free.

Big Boss Vette has been on a roll recently: Last month, her song "Heavy" was named Pitchfork's "must-hear rap song of the day."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Evolution Festival Is St. Louis' Newest Music Fest

By Monica Obradovic

The Black Crowes are among several top-billed acts slated for Evolution Festival

Former MTV VJ Spills Tea About the Early Days at the Iconic Music Channel

By Steve Leftridge

Alan Hunter in his MTV VJ days with his signature feathered hair.

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: February 9 through February 15

By Daniel Hill

Funky Butt Brass Band.

Brother Francis and the Soultones Will Surprise You, in a Good Way

By Steve Leftridge

Brother Francis and the Soultones

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us