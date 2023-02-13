South Park Shouts-Out St. Louis Rapper Big Boss Vette

My song is on the showwwww !!! https://t.co/HISg6TDy4N— Vette (@BigBossVette) February 12, 2023
South Park's 26th season kicked off last week with a nod to St. Louis's own Big Boss Vette and her viral song "Pretty Girls Walk," which has a trending dance on TikTok.
Probably even more popular than Megan Trainor's "Made You Look," it is hard to scroll through TikTok without seeing people earnestly performing the strut-heavy dance or parodying it. So naturally when South Park characters Tolkien and Kyle get TikTok famous at school, they shoot a viral video to the track in front of their lockers.
Over the weekend, Big Boss Vette tweeted the South Park clip along with the message, "My song is on the showwwww !!!"
She wasn't the only rapper to be featured in the Valentine's Day-themed episode, which centered on the already highly bigoted Eric Cartman falling under the sway of "Cupid Ye" (a cross between Cartman's own id, the Roman god of love, and famous Holocaust-denier Kanye West). In the end though, the spectral Kanye proves to be too much of an anti-semite even for Cartman.
If you're wondering what that has to do with Tolkien and Kyle strutting and shimmying to one of St. Louis's best talents, you'll just have to watch the episode — which you can do on HBO Max or on Comedy Central's website for free.
Big Boss Vette has been on a roll recently: Last month, her song "Heavy" was named Pitchfork's "must-hear rap song of the day."
