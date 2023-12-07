St. Louis Band's New Music Video Is by Mac Miller's Frequent Director

DOUG released their jazz-and-rap infused single, "Buy You The World," on November 22 along with a music video directed by Anthony Gaddis.
Gaddis, a director, illustrator and creative director, co-directed several music videos for tracks on deceased rapper Mac Miller's album, Swimming. The album was released about a month before Miller's death in 2018. Gaddis' videos for some of the album's greatest hits, including "2009," "Small Worlds" and "What's the Use?" were published on YouTube this August.
In St. Louis, DOUG scored Gaddis because Gaddis is from St. Louis, according to band member Mickey Hayes. Once Gaddis heard "Buy You The World," Hayes says, Gaddis wanted to make a music video for the track for free.
The video features DOUG members rapping while in a car gliding through the clouds. It looks as smooth as the song sounds.
But we'll let the video speak for itself. Check it out below.
16 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed