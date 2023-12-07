St. Louis Band's New Music Video Is by Mac Miller's Frequent Director

DOUG says the St. Louis connection led Anthony Gaddis to offer to direct the video for free

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 9:56 am

click to enlarge DOUG St. louis music group
Screengrab via YouTube
DOUG, flyin' high.
An internationally known director has lent his talents to a rap group in St. Louis.

DOUG released their jazz-and-rap infused single, "Buy You The World," on November 22 along with a music video directed by Anthony Gaddis.

Gaddis, a director, illustrator and creative director, co-directed several music videos for tracks on deceased rapper Mac Miller's album, Swimming. The album was released about a month before Miller's death in 2018. Gaddis' videos for some of the album's greatest hits, including "2009," "Small Worlds" and "What's the Use?" were published on YouTube this August.

In St. Louis, DOUG scored Gaddis because Gaddis is from St. Louis, according to band member Mickey Hayes. Once Gaddis heard "Buy You The World," Hayes says, Gaddis wanted to make a music video for the track for free.

The video features DOUG members rapping while in a car gliding through the clouds.  It looks as smooth as the song sounds.

But we'll let the video speak for itself. Check it out below.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
