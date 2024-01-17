St. Louis County Library and Symphony Partner on Free Tickets

Anyone visiting the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra for the first time is eligible

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 8:56 am

click to enlarge The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs at Art Hill.
Phuong Bui
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs at Art Hill.
If you've ever been curious about experiencing symphonic music but haven't wanted to risk the expense yet, now is your chance. Today, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the St. Louis County Library announced they would be giving out free concert vouchers.

Under the new partnership, anyone who has not experienced the symphony can get a voucher for two free tickets to a classical concert or four tickets to a family concert. The idea is to introduce people to the symphony at the foster a love for symphonic music. It's also inline with both organizations' broader missions of education and inclusion.

“This partnership will connect patrons to an incredible St. Louis institution, fostering a love for music that will resonate for years to come," said Kristen Sorth, library director and CEO, in a statement.

Marie-Hélène Bernard, symphony president and CEO, added, “We are grateful to the St. Louis County Library team for its partnership in providing access to the remarkably talented musicians of the SLSO. We believe music is a shared human experience and look forward to welcoming new audiences to orchestra performances through this collaborative initiative.”

The partnership kicks off today, and interested St. Louisans can access it at any county library branch. Library locations and hours can be found at slcl.org/branches.
